ZoneDominator AI
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Ziad Abdelwahed Alkahlah
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
🟩 ZoneDominator AI — Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator
🔹 Overview
ZoneDominator AI is an advanced analytical indicator that continuously scans all timeframes to locate the most accurate and relevant Support & Resistance zones.
It uses a unique combination of ATR volatility, Moving Averages, Price Action, and higher-timeframe confirmation to adapt in real time to market structure.
You can choose your preferred trading style — Scalping, Intraday, or Swing — and the indicator will automatically adjust its parameters for that mode.
⚙️ Key Features
• Works on all timeframes and symbols.
• Trading modes: Scalper, Intraday, Swing, or Auto (auto-adapts by timeframe).
• Advanced ATR + MA + Price Action detection.
• Adjustable sensitivity for controlling zone density and precision.
• Option to display either Smart ATR-based zones or simple lines.
• Full control over colors, width, opacity, and line style.
• Intelligent Alerts for Rejection and Breakout signals with confirmation filters.
• Smart on-chart display (HUD) showing nearest zones, ATR data, and trading mode.
📊 Trading Styles
Scalper Mode – for M1–M15, detects fast micro-zones for quick entries.
Intraday Mode – for M30–H1, balanced mapping for daily swings.
Swing Mode – for H4–D1, captures strong long-term zones.
Auto Mode – automatically adjusts by timeframe.
🔔 Alerts
• Rejection: price touches and bounces from a zone edge.
• Breakout: price closes and holds beyond a zone boundary.
• Choose between Popup, Push, or Sound notifications.
• Adjustable cooldown timer to avoid repeated alerts.
🧩 Customization Options
AdaptationMode – Auto / Scalper / Intraday / Swing
Sensitivity – zone detection precision
DrawZones – Smart Zones or Lines
ATR_ZoneMult / ATR_Period – volatility control
HUD_Mode – Full / Mini / Off
Alert_TouchReject / Alert_Breakout – enable or disable
Color & Layout Settings – full visual customization
💡 Why Traders Choose ZoneDominator AI
✅ Works on all timeframes and pairs.
✅ Adapts automatically to your trading style.
✅ Continuously refines the best Support & Resistance zones.
✅ Clean and professional visual presentation.
✅ Smart alerts and customizable HUD.
✅ Reliable and optimized performance.
💰 Pricing & License
Full License: 49 USD
1-Month Rent: 30 USD
Activations: 7
⚠️ Disclaimer
ZoneDominator AI is an analytical indicator — it does not open or manage trades.
Always test it on a demo account first and apply proper risk management.
ZoneDominator AI — The market never stands still, and now your Support & Resistance don’t either.