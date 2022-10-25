Kfx Rsi 201

KFX RSI Dashboard uniquely monitors RSI levels on multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) at once and displays them in a two-column list of lower timeframe and higher timeframe (selectable by you). The currency pairs are the combinations of the major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, and NZD). All the currency pairs are sorted automatically based on RSI Levels from this the indicator allows one of two output options:





1. Currency Strength OR 2. RSI Level





What's the Strategy with KFX RSI Dashboard?

An overview of the market analyzing multiple currencies on two timeframes (lower and higher) setup allowing better trading decisions and trying to avoid getting stuck in trades.





Compliments TRENDS, CURRENCY STRENGTH, BRREAKOUTS... strategies.





1. Currency Strength:

Buy / Sell signals are given based on strong and weak value ratios the lower the ratio the stronger the higher ratio the weaker.





2. RSI Levels:

Buy / Sell signals are given when the lower and higher timeframe agree to indicate the continuation of a trend.

IMPORTANT Input Parameters: - Suffix (if none leave blank) - Timeframe Lower - Timeframe Higher - Output (Currency Strength/RSI Levels) ** Suggested combination in Indicator see what suits you.

**PLEASE REVIEW/COMMENT with request for additional resources