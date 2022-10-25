Kfx Rsi 201

5
KFX RSI Dashboard uniquely monitors RSI levels on multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) at once and displays them in a two-column list of lower timeframe and higher timeframe (selectable by you). The currency pairs are the combinations of the major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, and NZD). All the currency pairs are sorted automatically based on RSI Levels from this the indicator allows one of two output options:

1. Currency Strength  OR  2. RSI Level

What's the Strategy with KFX RSI Dashboard?

An overview of the market analyzing multiple currencies on two timeframes (lower and higher) setup allowing better trading decisions and trying to avoid getting stuck in trades. 

Compliments  TRENDS, CURRENCY STRENGTH, BRREAKOUTS... strategies.

1. Currency Strength: 
Buy / Sell signals are given based on strong and weak value ratios the lower the ratio the stronger the higher ratio the weaker.

2. RSI Levels:
Buy / Sell signals are given when the lower and higher timeframe agree to indicate the continuation of a trend.

* KFX Dashboard EA: Add to Profitable Trades + Auto set TP/SL ATR/Points + Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring +++ *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90428

KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average MTF(3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer.

* KFX Dashboard: Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring. *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89625

IMPORTANT Input Parameters:
- Suffix (if none leave blank)
- Timeframe Lower
- Timeframe Higher
- Output (Currency Strength/RSI Levels)

** Suggested combination in Indicator see what suits you.

**PLEASE REVIEW/COMMENT with request for additional resources I PM you info to help you use the Indicator efficiently.

İncelemeler 3
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.30 07:33 
 

Looks Good and Excellent support from Author 5 stars Thank you! *Please fix there is some issue I posted in the comment page, awaiting your reply upon you check and fix?

YUN CHOI
543
YUN CHOI 2022.11.14 03:03 
 

The idea of multi-time entry using RSI looks very good. When the signal appears, open the chart, check it again with the call strength, and if you enter, the win rate will be higher. The feedback from the author is also very good. I will use good indicators well.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Göstergeler
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
KFX Dashboard
Peter Kariuki Thande
5 (2)
Göstergeler
KFX Dashboard monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selectable by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selectable by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. FEATURES - Price Action: Candle Direction + Moving Averages(3x shown on chart). - Multiple Symbols and Multiple Timeframes. - Currency Strength Analysis. - Monitors Open Trades: Currency Amount + Pips. - Symbol button(click) change
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Yardımcı programlar
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
