TripleFusion

It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions.

🧠 What makes this indicator unique?

Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula.

It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making it easy to read without cluttering the main chart.

It normalizes the values ​​so the line remains within a consistent and comparable range.

📈 Ideal for:

Scalping, intraday, or swing trading.

Entry/exit confirmation.

False signal filtering.

⚙️ Customizable parameters:

RSI period.

Stochastic settings (K and D).

MACD parameters (fast, slow, and signal EMA).

💡 Suggested use:
Combine with your current trading system to validate signals. When the combined line changes direction or crosses a certain threshold (such as 0), it can indicate a potential change in market momentum.

📌 Compatible with:

MetaTrader 4.

Charts of any timeframe.

All assets (forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies).
