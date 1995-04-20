TripleFusion

It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions.





🧠 What makes this indicator unique?





Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula.





It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making it easy to read without cluttering the main chart.





It normalizes the values ​​so the line remains within a consistent and comparable range.





📈 Ideal for:





Scalping, intraday, or swing trading.





Entry/exit confirmation.





False signal filtering.





⚙️ Customizable parameters:





RSI period.





Stochastic settings (K and D).





MACD parameters (fast, slow, and signal EMA).





💡 Suggested use:

Combine with your current trading system to validate signals. When the combined line changes direction or crosses a certain threshold (such as 0), it can indicate a potential change in market momentum.





📌 Compatible with:





MetaTrader 4.





Charts of any timeframe.





All assets (forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies).