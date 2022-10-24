Time Zone EA

is a fully automated robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy that calculate high and low from X time to X time and place orders once market breaks those levels , advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Does not need forced optimization. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.





Requirements



Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 Minimum deposit $100 Leverage 1:100

Features

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

- Works by market orders in different markets with all types of execution.

- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

- Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.

- Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.

- Tested on 100% real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2011-2022.

- More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.





Setup



- Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.

- Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different (1.2).

- Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated (2.1-2.3).



