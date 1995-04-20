Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!





Forex Support Resistance is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features.

it calculate highest high and lowest low of Previous X bars with possibility to select timeframe as desired . also it display the values of highest high and lowest low of Previous bar as a comment at the main chart .

Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of entry or target? Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This is because it graphically shows the strongest supply and demand zones and how it performed in the past (showing old zones). These features were designed to help make it easier for you to find the best entry zones and levels.





Settings

Last Bars to calculate highest high and lowest low

Timeframe

High Color

Low Color



