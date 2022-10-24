Time Zone EA

Time Zone EA is a fully automated robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy that calculate high and low from X time to X time and place orders once market breaks those levels , advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Does not need forced optimization. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 


Requirements


Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit  $100

Leverage 1:100


Features

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works by market orders in different markets with all types of execution.
- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.
- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
- Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.
- Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.
- Tested on 100% real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2011-2022.
- More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.


Setup

- Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.
- Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different (1.2).
- Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated (2.1-2.3).


