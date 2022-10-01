SK Gold Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 3 Ekim 2022
SK Gold Trader desire based on ZigZag indicator. Trading style breakout system no use dangerious method (Use only pending order, stoploss and takeprofit). EA enters the market with market orders from 3h to 19h(can change it).
Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD
Recommended timeframe: M30, H1
Easy to use and Simple.
No Martingale/No grid.
Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers.
A low latency vps and an lower spread broker is always recommended.
How it Work:
- Pending order buy at resistance line and Pending order sell at support line.
Setting:
- Default setting are for both M30 and H1 trading.
- Multi-time frame attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different.
- You can optimize for a better result with only four settings TP, SL, TsStop, and TsStep.
Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.
Buen Robot, es aceptable su rendimiento y su DD. Gracias