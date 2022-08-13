SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA

SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA based on Stochastic oscillator.It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals.

  • Easy to use and Simple

  • Max Drawdown protection

  • No Martingale

  • Recommended  GBPUSD,EURUSD Timeframe M30,H1  others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

  • A low latency vps is  and an lower spread broker is always recommended.

How its work ?

  • Candles move XXX bars above Stochastic overbought level >>> Sell.
  • Candles move XXX bars below Stochastic oversold level >>> Buy.


Setting

  • Lots Setting - Calculate lot size for the trade
  • Indicator Setting - Customize indicator for each currency behavior.
  • Candle Moves Setting - Limit candle moves for open position
  • Protecting Setting - Protect your equity from unfavorable market.

Ready to use

I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.



Filtrele:
Alireza Heidarinejhad
38
Alireza Heidarinejhad 2022.08.29 18:52 
 

I thank Mr. Yartfoong. I could not get a good answer from this EA on the GBPUSD, EURUSD currency pairs on the M30, H1 time frame. Due to some problems,I could not use EXNESS and Tickmil. I used the Alpari broker and got a slightly better answer on XAUUSD Time M5. Of course, I only took a backtest in the little time I had. And now I am experimenting on gold as a demo with a balance of 500 dollars. I will report about the gold test in the comments.

İncelemeye yanıt