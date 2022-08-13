SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 31 Ağustos 2022
SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA based on Stochastic oscillator.It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals.
Ready to use
Easy to use and Simple
Max Drawdown protection
No Martingale
Recommended GBPUSD,EURUSD Timeframe M30,H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- A low latency vps is and an lower spread broker is always recommended.
How its work ?
- Candles move XXX bars above Stochastic overbought level >>> Sell.
- Candles move XXX bars below Stochastic oversold level >>> Buy.
Setting
- Lots Setting - Calculate lot size for the trade
- Indicator Setting - Customize indicator for each currency behavior.
- Candle Moves Setting - Limit candle moves for open position
- Protecting Setting - Protect your equity from unfavorable market.
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.
I thank Mr. Yartfoong. I could not get a good answer from this EA on the GBPUSD, EURUSD currency pairs on the M30, H1 time frame. Due to some problems,I could not use EXNESS and Tickmil. I used the Alpari broker and got a slightly better answer on XAUUSD Time M5. Of course, I only took a backtest in the little time I had. And now I am experimenting on gold as a demo with a balance of 500 dollars. I will report about the gold test in the comments.