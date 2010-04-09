SK Buy On Dip EA

The trade of this EA is based on Trend Following Strategy which doesn't wanna get a high price. This Ea helps us to get a lower price. Increase the opportunity of a  Winning chance.

EA with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

  • Easy to use and Simple

  • Recommended   Timeframe M30,H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

  • A low latency vps is always recommended and An low spread broker is always recommended.


    How its work ?

    When the trend up (MA Cross Up), Price failing down lower MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> BUY.

    When the downtrend  (MA Cross down), prices rise higher MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> SELL.

    EA Setting

    • Lots Setting -  you can set the lot size for the first trade, use martingale or not.
    • Safe Mode - Allow only one entry signal after MA Crossing(Reset every crossing).
    • MA Setting  - Select the threshold values for setup trend, Allow buy or sell.
    • CCI Setting -  Select period CCI and threshold to entry signal.

    Note for a better result

    • Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
    • Backtest in 90% or 99% data quality.
    • Use more extended periods or higher thresholds to reduce a drawdown.
    • In general, CCI uses  Typical pricesome pairs work some pairs use another applied price.

    Easy/Ready to use

    I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

    Author

    Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.



