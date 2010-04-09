SK Buy On Dip EA

The trade of this EA is based on Trend Following Strategy which doesn't wanna get a high price. This Ea helps us to get a lower price. Increase the opportunity of a Winning chance.

EA with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

Easy to use and Simple

Recommended Timeframe M30,H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

A low latency vps is always recommended and An low spread broker is always recommended.

Support us by open My recommended broker.

Exness



Tickmill

How its work ?

When the trend up (MA Cross Up), Price failing down lower MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> BUY.

When the downtrend (MA Cross down), prices rise higher MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> SELL.

EA Setting



Lots Setting - you can set the lot size for the first trade, use martingale or not.

Safe Mode - Allow only one entry signal after MA Crossing(Reset every crossing).

MA Setting - Select the threshold values for setup trend, Allow buy or sell.

CCI Setting - Select period CCI and threshold to entry signal.

Note for a better result Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

Backtest in 90% or 99% data quality.

Use more extended periods or higher thresholds to reduce a drawdown.

In general, CCI uses Typical price some pairs work some pairs use another applied price.

Easy/Ready to use

I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.







