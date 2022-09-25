ConquerorPro

ConquerorProEA is an algorithm that I developed according to the basic functions of my simple but reliable strategy based on my experience.

Here, I have optimized default version entries that I have made available to you for the M15 Timeframe of EURUSD parity.

You can test your own optimization using the Free Demo option with your own data that you believe to be more reliable.

This price is for only limited time and will increase over time.

more suitable results will be found for other currency pairs and timeframes.

You can make a request by opening a Personal Job for me from the freelance section for the improvements you want to be made according to your own needs.

Good Luck...


