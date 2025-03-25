StormScalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Viktoriia Liubchak
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 25 Mart 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities.
Key Features:
• Automated Market Analysis
Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes.
• Multi-Instrument Compatibility
Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs.
• Market Condition Adaptation
Considers spread levels, market hours, and other conditions to filter potential entries.
• Risk Management System
Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and maximum spread control.
• Customizable Parameters
Allows traders to configure risk levels, profit targets, spread limits, and more.
How StormScalper Works:
1. Analyzes price data on the selected timeframe (optimal: M5).
2. Opens trades when predefined conditions are met.
3. Manages trades using the set risk parameters.
4. Can exit positions and stop trading when protective limits are triggered.
Additional Information:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)
• Recommended Timeframe: M5
• Minimum Deposit: from $100 (recommended: $500+)
• Account Type: ECN/STP with low spreads