TitanSignal

TitanVision indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that helps traders identify market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy, adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction and various trend reversal points. Traders can customize the parameters according to their preferences.
The indicator helps in identifying trends, signals possible reversals, acts as a trailing stop mechanism and provides real-time alerts for immediate market responses, doesn't matter whether you are an expert or a beginner, Titan vision will help you make decisions and analyze the market for you.

Features:

- Trend Identification: Signals bullish and bearish trends.
- Trend Reversals: Warns of possible reversals when the colors of the candles change from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
- Real-Time Alerts: Generates alerts for identifying new trends.

Recommendations:

- Currencies and Pairs:      All Pairs
- Time Frames:                 M5/M15/M30/H1/H4
- Account Types:               Any ECN account, low spread account


Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
