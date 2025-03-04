I Smart Martin Pro
- Alexey Nazarov
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Smart Martin advisor automates a trading strategy based on support/resistance levels for EURUSD (H1 timeframe).
Key Features:
- Precise entry based on breakout/bounce from levels.
- Strict risk management: fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- False signal filtering through volatility analysis.
Strategy Details
Entry Rules
Levels are built based on technical price analysis.
Exit Rules
Stop Loss: 200 points from the entry level (fixed).
Take Profit: 200 points (risk-reward ratio 1:1).
Settings Parameters
// Main settings
input double Lots = 0.1; // Lot size
input int StopLoss = 100; // Stop Loss (points)
input int TakeProfit = 200; // Take Profit (points)
Recommendations
- Instrument: EURUSD (optimized for H1).
- Brokers: Recommended low spread (< 2 points).
- Risk: LotSize = 0.1 for a $1000 deposit.
- Trade only during high liquidity hours (07:00–19:00 GMT+2).
- Avoid trading during major news releases (integrated news calendar available).
Additional BONUS for buyers of the advisor!
When you purchase the advisor, you get an exclusive opportunity to influence its development. If you have ideas for improvements—adding new features, indicators, filters, or adjusting existing parameters—just write in the discussions or contact me directly. I will release updated versions of the advisor for free, taking your suggestions into account!