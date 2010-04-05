Smart Fibonacci EA

SMART FIBONACCI EA


1. OVERVIEW

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution.


2.  Unique Features

Ø  Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation
Ø  Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action
Ø  Adapts to changing market conditions using a rolling lookback period
Ø  Uses key 38.2% and 61.8% retracement levels for trade decisions
Ø  Multi-Filter Trading System
Ø  Moving Average trend filter ensures alignment with the main trend
Ø  RSI filter prevents trading in overbought/oversold conditions
Ø  Spread monitoring protects against high-cost trade entries
ØØ Advanced Trade Management
Ø Break-even feature secures profitable positions
Ø  Trailing stop functionality for maximizing profits

3. Time Frame: Primary: H1 / H4

ØBest suited for currency pairs with moderate volatility
ØMajor Pairs:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
-

 4. Best Practices

Ø   Best performance during trending markets
Ø   Avoid trading during major news releases
Ø   Monitor market volatility and adjust parameters accordingly

Ø   Limit maximum open positions

*  Regular review and adjustment of settings


