Smart Fibonacci EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SMART FIBONACCI EA
1. OVERVIEW
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution.
2. Unique Features
Ø Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation
Ø Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action
Ø Adapts to changing market conditions using a rolling lookback period
Ø Uses key 38.2% and 61.8% retracement levels for trade decisions
Ø Multi-Filter Trading System
Ø Moving Average trend filter ensures alignment with the main trend
Ø RSI filter prevents trading in overbought/oversold conditions
Ø Spread monitoring protects against high-cost trade entries
ØØ Advanced Trade Management
Ø Break-even feature secures profitable positions
Ø Trailing stop functionality for maximizing profits
3. Time Frame: Primary: H1 / H4
ØBest suited for currency pairs with moderate volatility
ØMajor Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
-
4. Best Practices
Ø Best performance during trending markets
Ø Avoid trading during major news releases
Ø Monitor market volatility and adjust parameters accordingly
Ø Limit maximum open positions
* Regular review and adjustment of settings