Blackrock First EA

BlackRock First EA is inspired by the philosophy behind the very first institutional trading systems that changed modern finance.
Not hype. Not gambling. Just quiet, calculated automation.

Designed to mimic early institutional logic, this EA operates best when left untouched.
No manual interference. No over-optimization. Just execution.

💡 Recommended setup

  • Mode: Automatic only

  • Capital: $3,000 mode (Agressive)

  • Pair: EUR/USD (best conditions)

This is where the system shows its true nature:
slow, controlled positioning, adaptive behavior, and disciplined exits.

⚠️ This EA is not for gamblers and not for manual traders.
It rewards patience, capital discipline, and trust in automation.

Those who try to control it will limit it.
Those who let it work may understand why institutions think differently.

BlackRock First EA
Trade less. Let structure do the work


VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Uzman Danışmanlar
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
GoldenHour
Zaha Feiz
3.28 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenHour Expert Advisor -------------------------------- Genel Bakış: XAUUSD (Altın) için yüksek olasılıklı tek pozisyonlu işlemlere odaklanan hassas bir scalping sistemi. EA, optimal piyasa koşullarında günde 2-3 özenle seçilmiş işlem yapar ve riskli çoklu pozisyon veya martingale stratejilerinden kaçınır. * EA backtest sırasında iyi sonuç vermiyorsa, lütfen bana mesaj atmaktan çekinmeyin. En iyi sonuçları almanız için size doğru şekilde kurulum konusunda memnuniyetle yardımcı olurum.* İşlem
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Uzman Danışmanlar
track record of myfxbook : Raw spread hesabında geri test yapın ve etkileyici sonuçlar göreceksiniz. Expert Advisor (EA) Genel Bakış: Bu EA, özellikle XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) çifti için optimize edilmiştir. 1 saatlik zaman dilimi (H1) için en iyi performansı sunarken, 4 saatlik zaman dilimi (H4) de güçlü bir ikincil seçenektir. Altın piyasasının kendine özgü volatilitesi ve yapısına göre titizlikle ayarlanmıştır. Sana hızlı zenginlik hayalleri satmıyoruz. Gerçek anlamda profesyonel ti
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Quant NAS100 Expert Nasdaq, Güvenle Kazanç Sağlamak için Tasarlanmış Dinamik ve Optimize Edilmiş Bir Scalper Trading Sistemidir Sinir ağları optimizasyonuna dayalı risk yönetimi ve bakiye karına dayalı akıllı lot artırma sistemi ile eksiksiz bir sistem, yeni başlayanlar ve deneyimli tüccarlar için uygundur. Mobil Bekleyen Emirleri Kullanın ve Piyasa Geri Çekilmelerinden Yararlanın, Böylece Daha Kısa ve Daha Güvenli Bir Durdurma Teklif Edebilirsiniz Kazançlarınızı Karşılayabilirsiniz Vars
PipChart
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bugünün hızlı tempolu forex piyasalarında, doğruluk ve strateji başarı için çok önemlidir. PipChart , ticaretin otomatikleştirilmesi, doğruluğun artırılması ve güçlü bir teknik gösterge kombinasyonu kullanarak risk yönetiminin iyileştirilmesi için tasarlanmış ileri düzey bir ticaret robotudur. Temel ticaret botlarının aksine, PipChart uzun ve kısa ticaret girişlerini belirlemek için Hareketli Ortalama Osilatörleri, RSI, ADX ve CCI'yi entegre eder. Ticaret çıkışları için ise zamanlamayı optimize
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.58 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba traderlar! Eğer piyasada rastgele işlem açan değil, sağlam bir stratejiye göre çalışan bir uzman danışman (EA) arıyorsanız, Scalper Investor EA ile tanışın. Bu çoklu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapabilen EA, şimdiden güçlü bir reversal (geri dönüş) stratejisiyle donatılmış durumda ve yakında trend takip stratejisini içeren ücretsiz bir güncelleme alacak. Geri dönüş stratejisi – kullanıma hazır Yayınlandığı anda EA, tamamen geri dönüş mantığına göre optimize edilmiştir. Keltner Kanalı’na daya
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
Grok ZScore Pair MT5
Bi Zhou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Grok Z-Score is an advanced automated trading system built on the "Mean Reversion" principle of mathematical statistics. By monitoring the price divergence of two highly correlated symbols, the EA uses the Z-Score algorithm to calculate precise standard deviation levels. It captures arbitrage opportunities when price spreads reach extreme statistical limits and exits as they revert to the mean. Key Features Statistical Logic Driven : Completely removes emotional bias. Trades are execut
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1 Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025). Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Please read the
Quant Systems Portfolio
Lazaro Luis Acosta Quintana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Systems Portfolio could be the next step in your trading career, allowing you to take the definitive step towards professional trading. This product is not suitable for everyone. Traders must understand that the objective of a portfolio is not to have a 100%-win rate, nor to get rich in a month. The objective of Quant Systems Portfolio is as follows: to have a set of uncorrelated systems across various markets, showing an advantage in each of them. In this regard, the portfolio has two sys
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA,   CADJPY   döviz çifti ve   H1 zaman dilimi   için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir alım-satım robotudur. Stratejisi, fiyat hareketlerini ve momentumu analiz ederek potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını tespit etmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, çoklu indikatör teyit sistemine dayanır. Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) ve Average True Range (ATR) gibi klasik indikatörlerden gelen sinyalleri birleştirir. Bu farklı anali
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Zor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZOR AI — Yapay Zeka Destekli Altın Alım Satımında Öncü ZOR AI, XAUUSD (Altın) piyasasının değişkenliği göz önüne alınarak özel olarak tasarlanmış, otomatik alım satımda yapay zekanın zirvesini temsil eder. On yıllarca süren piyasa verilerini kapsayan geniş bir tarihsel veri tabanını, gelişmiş makine öğrenme algoritmaları ve çok katmanlı sinir ağlarıyla birleştiren ZOR AI, piyasaya sadece tepki vermez, onu öngörür. Bu güçlü EA, gerçek zamanlı olarak uyum sağlar, kalıplardan, volatilite değişiml
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
La Medusa
Sami Triki
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs , 1 MIN Timeframe , a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by: Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal. Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typica
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Equity BotTrader
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Uzman Danışmanlar
Equity BotTrader temel olarak riskten korunma yöntemini kullanır, ancak kazanan pozisyonun hacmini sizin belirlediğiniz artımlı sayı kadar artırır. Genel hedefi, hesabın özsermayesini belirtilen miktar kadar artırmak ve tüm açık pozisyonları veya bekleyen emirleri kapatmaktır. ve yaşayan en zengin insan olana kadar yeniden başlayın. Bu sadece MT5 ile çalışır lütfen. Örneğin. 5 lotluk satın alma pozisyonuyla başlayın Alış pozisyonundan 30 pip uzakta, 5 lotluk aynı lot büyüklüğünde bir satış
MomemtumXI
Somtochukwu Gabriel Obidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Functional Overview Momentum Scalping Engine: Purpose: The EA is designed for rapid, short-term trades—scalping the market by capturing small, quick gains from significant momentum shifts. Core Functionality: It monitors market data in real time to identify brief but strong momentum bursts. When conditions meet preset thresholds, the scalper quickly enters and exits trades, ensuring swift profit realization while limiting exposure. Image Recognition Integration: Purpose: Beyond traditional n
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
AdvancedPortfolioEA
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gelişmiş Portföy EA'yı Tanıtıyoruz: XAUUSD M1 İşlemlerinde Uzman Gelişmiş Portföy EA, XAUUSD (Altın/USD) paritesinde M1 zaman dilimini kullanarak yüksek frekanslı işlemler için özel olarak tasarlanmış, uzmanca tasarlanmış bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. 1 Ocak 2020'den 30 Eylül 2025'e kadar uzanan kapsamlı bir süre boyunca, küresel ekonomik değişimler, jeopolitik olaylar ve enflasyonist baskılar da dahil olmak üzere değişken piyasa koşullarını kapsayan bir süreçte test edilen bu EA, güçlü bir p
