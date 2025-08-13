RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET.

VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS)

RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine.

It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market.

The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup.

The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based on their own risk preference).

Contact the developer after purchase for guidance on safe and optimal usage.

Designed for traders and investors who have a busy working life-style, RR_EA is a “plug and forget” solution that aims to take advantage of high-probability swing moves and let trades develop over time.

The EA uses a virtual stop-loss and take-profit system, protecting trades from broker-side visibility, and employs robust position management, including breakeven logic and strict “one-trade-at-a-time” discipline.

Key Features

Artificial Intelligence Logic — trades based on internal decision-making, no indicators required.

Swing Trading Approach — positions can last several days, targeting large market moves.

Virtual SL / TP / BE — risk management stays hidden from the broker.

One Trade Per Day Rule — prevents overtrading and keeps risk controlled.

Set & Forget — no manual monitoring needed.

VPS Recommended — ensures 24/5 uninterrupted operation (MQL5 VPS is ideal).

Inputs

Lot Size — your chosen trade size based on your own risk preference.

Trade Start Time — the time of day for the EA to check for a new trade.



