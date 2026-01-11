PrecisionFlow EURUSD M1 – Safe Institutional Scalping

High-precision M1 scalping bot for EURUSD. Logic based on Quadruple Stochastics + Dynamic ATR. No Martingale, no Grid.





PrecisionFlow EUR/USD is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade EURUSD volatility on the 1-minute (M1) chart. Unlike most scalpers that risk entire accounts using dangerous recovery strategies such as Martingale or Grid, PrecisionFlow employs surgical entry logic based on the confluence of four Stochastic Oscillators, filtered by trend (EMAs) and volume.





This EA has been optimized to protect your capital. Every trade uses clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, dynamically managed according to market volatility (ATR) to adapt to changing conditions.





Why Choose PrecisionFlow?





Safety First: Single-shot strategy (maximum 3 simultaneous trades).

NO Martingale

NO Grid

NO Arbitrage





Dynamic Management: Stop Loss and Take Profit are not static—they automatically adjust based on market ATR (Average True Range).





Smart Filters:

- Spread Filter: Avoids trading when costs are too high.

- Time & Friday Filter: Automatically closes all positions on Friday to avoid weekend gaps.

- Anti-Churning Logic: Prevents premature closure of opposing positions unless they are in profit.





Stable Performance: Engineered for consistent growth with controlled drawdown (low risk).





Trading Logic





The system identifies extreme overbought/oversold conditions confirmed by the alignment of four distinct Stochastic indicators. It only enters the market when the medium-term trend (EMA) supports the direction and volume confirms momentum strength.





Requirements & Recommendations





- Symbol: EURUSD (exclusively optimized for this pair)

- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

- Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low-Spread accounts (low spreads are critical for scalping)

- Broker: Recommended brokers include Tickmill, IC Markets, Pepperstone, or any broker offering fast execution

- Latency (Ping): Use a VPS with latency under 50ms to your broker’s server (ideally under 20ms)

- Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots). Recommended: $200+





Key Parameters





- Risk_Percent: Percentage of account risked per trade (Default: 2.0%)

- Use_ATR_Based_SLTP: Enables dynamic exit management (Recommended: True)

- Max_Spread_Pips: Maximum allowed spread threshold

- Use_Friday_Exit: Closes all positions before the weekend





Installation





1. Open an EURUSD chart on the M1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart.

3. Ensure “Algo Trading” is enabled in MetaTrader.





Done! Default settings are recommended for optimal performance.