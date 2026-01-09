🌟 LIMITED TIME OFFER: As part of our market launch, we are offering a discounted price of $599 for the first 20 licenses. The price will be adjusted to the standard $899 once this quota is filled.



Gold GodTier Dual Neural AI

Gold GodTier Dual Neural is a professional-grade trading system powered by a Dual-Core Artificial Intelligence Engine. It combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) for time-series trend analysis and XGBoost for high-precision decision making.

Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system analyzes market structure, volatility, and volume in real-time to predict future price movements with high probability.

✅ PLUG & PLAY: No complex installation required. The AI Neural Networks are fully embedded inside the EA. You do not need to download or install any external files. Just download the EA and start trading immediately!

🌟 Key Advantages

🧠 Dual-Core AI Technology: Uses two separate AI models working in harmony. One identifies the macro trend, while the other pinpoints the precise entry signal.

🛡️ Guardian Safety System: Built-in capital protection logic. The EA automatically reduces risk during drawdowns and includes a Daily Loss Limit to prevent emotional trading.

⛔ 100% Safe Logic: No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

📉 Dynamic Risk Scaling: The system calculates lot sizes automatically based on your account balance and selected risk profile.

✨ Smart Exit Strategy: Features dynamic Trailing Stops and Partial Closing to secure profits early while letting winning trades run.

⚠️ ATTENTION: The default setting is Safety Mode (0.01 Lot) for MQL5 validation. PLEASE SCROLL DOWN to the "Trading Modes" section below to setup the EA for real profits! 👇

🎮 3 Built-in Trading Modes

🚨 HOW TO ACTIVATE: After installation, go to Inputs and change 'InpMode' from Validation Default to one of these modes:

🛡️ SAFE CORE (Recommended): Focus: Capital Preservation.

Risk: Low (0.7% per trade).

Description: Only takes the highest probability trades. Perfect for Prop Firm challenges or large personal accounts. 🚀 GROWTH: Focus: Compounding Balance.

Risk: Medium (1.5% per trade).

Description: A balanced approach between frequency and precision. Ideal for growing small to mid-sized accounts. 🔥 BEAST: Focus: Aggressive Profits.

Risk: High (2.5% per trade).

Description: Trades more frequently with higher risk. For experienced traders who are comfortable with volatility.

📊 Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15.

Broker: ECN or Raw Spread account (Low spread is vital for AI performance).

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot), $500+ recommended for optimal performance.

⚙️ Input Parameters

=== 🎮 TRADING MODE ===

InpMode: Select your strategy here (Required: Change to Safe/Growth/Beast).

=== 🔧 CUSTOM SETTINGS ===