HunterLogic Adaptive Chameleon

  • ded mode combines both engines. It only hunts liquidity when the Market Cycle confirms the reversal bias. This results in fewer, but highly accurate "Sniper" entries.

📊 VERIFIED PERFORMANCE (Gold/XAUUSD)

The system has been stress-tested with aggressive "Growth" settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Strategy: Hybrid God Mode
  • Growth Potential: Capable of significant portfolio growth when used with proper risk management.

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) is the primary target (due to high volatility and frequent liquidity grabs).
  • Timeframe: Attach to M1 Chart.
    • Note: The Internal Logic is hard-coded to analyze the M15 Context for stability.
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 ($1,000 Recommended for safe risk management).

🔧 INPUT SETTINGS (The "Growth Beast" Set)

To replicate the high-performance aggressive style:

  • InpStrategyMode: MODE_HYBRID_GOD
  • InpRiskPercent: 5.0 (High Risk) [Use 1.0-2.0 for Safe Mode]
  • InpFalseBreakDist: 80
  • InpMinSLPoints: 80
  • InpATR_Mul_SL: 2.5

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk. The "Growth Beast" settings (5% Risk) are aggressive. Always backtest and start with a demo account to understand the system's behavior before going live.

