HunterLogic Adaptive Chameleon

- ded mode combines both engines. It only hunts liquidity when the Market Cycle confirms the reversal bias. This results in fewer, but highly accurate "Sniper" entries.
📊 VERIFIED PERFORMANCE (Gold/XAUUSD)
The system has been stress-tested with aggressive "Growth" settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Strategy: Hybrid God Mode
- Growth Potential: Capable of significant portfolio growth when used with proper risk management.
⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) is the primary target (due to high volatility and frequent liquidity grabs).
- Timeframe: Attach to M1 Chart.
- Note: The Internal Logic is hard-coded to analyze the M15 Context for stability.
- Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.
- Minimum Deposit: $500 ($1,000 Recommended for safe risk management).
🔧 INPUT SETTINGS (The "Growth Beast" Set)
To replicate the high-performance aggressive style:
- InpStrategyMode: MODE_HYBRID_GOD
- InpRiskPercent: 5.0 (High Risk) [Use 1.0-2.0 for Safe Mode]
- InpFalseBreakDist: 80
- InpMinSLPoints: 80
- InpATR_Mul_SL: 2.5
⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk. The "Growth Beast" settings (5% Risk) are aggressive. Always backtest and start with a demo account to understand the system's behavior before going live.
