Gold Execution

GOLD EXECUTION is a trading expert for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for structural analysis of the gold market (XAUUSD).

The advisor's algorithm focuses on:

  • working with key price zones,

  • confirmation of entries by market models,

  • filtering the direction of price movement.

Trades are executed only when specified conditions are met, which helps reduce the number of random entries.

Functional capabilities

  • Price zone analysis
    Identifying and using significant support and resistance zones.

  • Confirmation of market conditions
    Using additional filters to assess the current state of the market.

  • Direction filter
    Limiting trades against the priority price movement.

  • Signal evaluation system
    Executing trades only when the signal quality level is sufficient.

  • Risk management
    Calculation of position volume based on specified parameters.

  • Limiting daily losses
    Possibility to set the maximum allowable loss per trading day.

  • Visualization on a chart
    Display key information directly on the chart.

Recommended conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5-H1

  • Account type: Hedge

  • Minimum deposit: from $500

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Automated trading systems can lead to both profit and loss. Pre-testing on a demo account is recommended.


Önerilen ürünler
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
Uzman Danışmanlar
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeoPips Engine EA – Nihai Ticaret Devrimi Başladı! "Ticaret yapmanın gerçek gücü, başkalarının kaçırdıklarını görmektir. NeoPips Engine piyasayı takip etmez, ustalaşır." NeoPips Engine EA Hakkında: Akıllı Ticaret Müttefikiniz NeoPips Engine EA, ortalama bir ticaret robotu değildir. Hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve uzun vadeli performans talep eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış, çok boyutlu, yapay zeka ile optimize edilmiş bir uzman danışmandır. Katı kurallara sahip eski botların aksine, N
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Supreme Index B3
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Uzman Danışmanlar
SUPREME INDEX B3 O Supreme Index B3é um sofisticado Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para operar no contrato Mini Dollar da B3, projetado especificamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Este EA utiliza uma estratégia altamente sofisticada com um notável histórico de precisão em suas operações. Com o objetivo de aproveitar a volatilidade do dólar nas bolsas brasileiras, o Supreme Index incorpora uma série de recursos avançados para otimizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos. RECOMENDAÇÃO: Ti
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. !!MYFXBOOK LINK WITH REAL TIME PERFORMANCE IS VISIBLE IN OUR MQL GROUP CHAT!! Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with ev
Gold AI Master
Karan Vaghela
Uzman Danışmanlar
hello Trading MAster, Gold AI Master– Advanced Automated Trading System Gold AI Master is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . ️ Important Setup & Testing Instructions Before running any backtest or starting live trading, please carefully review and adjust the input settings as shown in the reference image. Mandatory Input Settings (Before Testing)                ️ Input Setting Lots: 0.01 → Recommended Balance: $50 StopLossPips: 700 TakePr
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AU 79 Gold EA, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir altın ticareti uzmanı danışmanıdır. 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde bir ölçekleyicidir ve stratejisi benzersizdir ve kurumlar tarafından altın ticareti yapmak için kullanılır, doğruluğunu en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve riski en aza indirmek için geceleri hacmin düşük olduğu ve haberlerin olmadığı birkaç saat boyunca işlem yapar. Bize katılın       MQL5 grubu       EA'yı gerçek hesapta geri test etmek ve çalıştırmak için gerekli olacak en son s
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
RTR No Hard Stop Losses
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
[signal] [ back test $10k to $94million ] [ back test risk% = 0.10 ] [ back test risk% = 0.2 0 ] [single symbol settings] [set files]   [ inputs explained ] ******Live Signal +107.00% (26/02/2025)********** RTR No Hard Stop Losses algo EA for MT5 Load this EA onto any Forex M5 chart like EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY has to be a 24hr market . High win rate approx. 78.00% Trend following with high % win rate . No Martingale . There is a trailing stop for all trades on the higher timeframe . Multiple Symbo
Gold xauusd Shark Attack
Anselmo Passagem Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Uzman Danışmanlar
GapRider EA - Dinamik Alım Tarafı Gap Ticareti Uzman Danışmanı Genel Bakış GapRider EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike ve uyarlanabilir bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, alım tarafı gap ticareti konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Bu EA, önemli piyasa boşluklarını tespit eder ve stratejik alım emirleri yerleştirir, piyasa volatilitesine dayalı dinamik boyutlandırma kullanarak giriş ve çıkış işlemlerini optimize eder. Sağlam bir özellik seti ile GapRider, büyük piyasa hareketlerinden sonra fiyat geri
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
A1 Beta
Justin Jeremy Salazar Agleam
Uzman Danışmanlar
# A1 Beta Expert Advisor: Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System ## Perfect for Traders Who Want Reliable, Automated Trading ** A1 Beta Expert ** is a sophisticated trading robot that combines three powerful technical indicators to identify high-probability market entries with smart risk management built-in. ## Key Features: - **Triple-Confirmation Strategy**: Uses Awesome Oscillator color changes, RSI levels, and ATR volatility measures for precise entry points - **Dynamic Position Siz
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Volatility 75 Slow and Steady Bot
Peter Jack David Ackermann
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady" Expert Advisor was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available by using the Deriv broker. I would not recommend using it on any other symbol other than  Volatility 75, although it will work on other symbols, this bot was optimized and coded with Volatility 75(Vix75) in mind. If used on any other symbol, you will need to find settings that work well with that symbol. Even though the current version has been optimized for the current year, b
Krakatau
Johan Gerard W Martens
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is inspired on YouTube video: Trade Forex with an 91% Win Rate – No Indicators Needed! , Posted by the StatOasis | Ali Casey. Basically, you can run this expert advisor on any asset. However the coding of this EA has been finetuned and tweaked for the Nasdaq 100 . This is not a get quick rich scheme. It can take weeks before the conditions are met to open a trade. Patience is the keyword here.      Safety First! We added risk management features, which are: Risk: You can onl
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Master US30
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
MasterUS30 - Automated Trading System for US30 MasterUS30 is a professional trading advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average) . The system uses a comprehensive technical analysis algorithm to identify trading opportunities and manage positions. Low price, high quality! Fast code! No chart decorations, as they slow down performance! The advisor can work with a minimum deposit (preferably from $100 with any leverage), as there is no averaging and no l
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD Dijital Hakimiyet Canlı Sinyal: Sistem performansını resmi hesaptan takip edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promosyon: Cryon X-9000 danışmanını hediye olarak alabilirsiniz. Detaylar için doğrudan benimle iletişime geçin. The Techno Deity, altın piyasasındaki yapısal düzeni hedefleyen yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret sistemidir. Kurumsal ilgi bölgelerini tespit ederek hassas girişler sağlar. Avantajlar Likidite Zekası: Gizli emir topluluklarını tarar. Sinirsel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
META i9 – Kuantum Adaptif Trading Motoru  -  Teknik Referans META i9 , üç katmanlı bir mimariye dayanan tamamen otonom bir Expert Advisor’dır: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) META i9 satın aldığınızda META i7 tamamen ücretsizdir! (Bu teklif sınırlıdır ve yalnızca bir hafta geçerlidir) META i7 iki işbirlikçi sinir ağından yararlanırken, META i9 bunu bir adım öteye taşır: Sinir ağı mimarileri önemli ölçüde genişletilmiş ve op
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Pivot Dominator
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity. The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory
Black Gold M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT5 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar) currency pair. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA M5 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, quick decision-making, and the ability to backtest. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve
Golden Genie MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Genie MT5 is an automated Forex trading advisor, especially popular among those looking to minimize risks and maximize profits. Let's take a closer look at the features, advantages, and disadvantages of this product. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! Advantages of the Golden Genie MT5 automated advisor: Automation : The ability to trade without constantly monitoring the market frees up your time to focus on other important aspects of your business or personal
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt