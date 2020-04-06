Gold Execution
- エキスパート
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- バージョン: 3.26
- アクティベーション: 5
GOLD EXECUTION is a trading expert for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for structural analysis of the gold market (XAUUSD).
The advisor's algorithm focuses on:
-
working with key price zones,
-
confirmation of entries by market models,
-
filtering the direction of price movement.
Trades are executed only when specified conditions are met, which helps reduce the number of random entries.
Functional capabilities
-
Price zone analysis
Identifying and using significant support and resistance zones.
-
Confirmation of market conditions
Using additional filters to assess the current state of the market.
-
Direction filter
Limiting trades against the priority price movement.
-
Signal evaluation system
Executing trades only when the signal quality level is sufficient.
-
Risk management
Calculation of position volume based on specified parameters.
-
Limiting daily losses
Possibility to set the maximum allowable loss per trading day.
-
Visualization on a chart
Display key information directly on the chart.
Recommended conditions
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5-H1
-
Account type: Hedge
-
Minimum deposit: from $500
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
Risk Warning
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Automated trading systems can lead to both profit and loss. Pre-testing on a demo account is recommended.