Gold Execution

GOLD EXECUTION is a trading expert for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for structural analysis of the gold market (XAUUSD).

The advisor's algorithm focuses on:

  • working with key price zones,

  • confirmation of entries by market models,

  • filtering the direction of price movement.

Trades are executed only when specified conditions are met, which helps reduce the number of random entries.

Functional capabilities

  • Price zone analysis
    Identifying and using significant support and resistance zones.

  • Confirmation of market conditions
    Using additional filters to assess the current state of the market.

  • Direction filter
    Limiting trades against the priority price movement.

  • Signal evaluation system
    Executing trades only when the signal quality level is sufficient.

  • Risk management
    Calculation of position volume based on specified parameters.

  • Limiting daily losses
    Possibility to set the maximum allowable loss per trading day.

  • Visualization on a chart
    Display key information directly on the chart.

Recommended conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5-H1

  • Account type: Hedge

  • Minimum deposit: from $500

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Automated trading systems can lead to both profit and loss. Pre-testing on a demo account is recommended.


