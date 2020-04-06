GOLD EXECUTION is a trading expert for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for structural analysis of the gold market (XAUUSD).

The advisor's algorithm focuses on:

working with key price zones,

confirmation of entries by market models,

filtering the direction of price movement.

Trades are executed only when specified conditions are met, which helps reduce the number of random entries.

Functional capabilities

Price zone analysis

Identifying and using significant support and resistance zones.

Confirmation of market conditions

Using additional filters to assess the current state of the market.

Direction filter

Limiting trades against the priority price movement.

Signal evaluation system

Executing trades only when the signal quality level is sufficient.

Risk management

Calculation of position volume based on specified parameters.

Limiting daily losses

Possibility to set the maximum allowable loss per trading day.

Visualization on a chart

Display key information directly on the chart.

Recommended conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5-H1

Account type: Hedge

Minimum deposit: from $500

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Automated trading systems can lead to both profit and loss. Pre-testing on a demo account is recommended.