GoldWay EA II

GoldWay EA II is a brand-new MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a new GoldWay trading engine.
This is not a patch of a previous version — it’s a new architecture: an HTF core + controlled LTF add-ons, staged position management (up to 3 tranches), separate HTF/LTF take-profit targets, breakeven automation, and an advanced indicator-based exit workflow.

Important: recommended setup

  • GoldWay EA II is configured for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Other instruments can be traded as well, but you must adjust the settings yourself.

  • Attach GoldWay EA II to the H4 timeframe.

  • Do not change the EA menu/settings — use the default configuration.

  • You may change only the risk per trade: default is 4%, and risk above 5% is not recommended.

What the new GoldWay engine is about

  • HTF defines the primary context/signal and opens the core position.

  • LTF (optional) is used for precision add-ons and faster scenario execution.

  • Trade management follows a structured workflow: entry → add-ons → TP stages → breakeven → trailing/exit.

Key features

  • Hedging-style logic: handles multiple separate positions.

  • Up to 3 tranches per direction with independent lot sizes (Lots1/Lots2/Lots3).

  • HTF targets: TP1/TP2/TP3.

  • LTF targets: LTF TP1/LTF TP2/LTF TP3.

  • Breakeven / Profit Saver:

    • classic or jumped mode (move to previous target),

    • optional BE2/BE3 levels,

    • spread buffer for accurate BE placement.

  • Advanced Exit workflow:
    VMA flip → FA opposite color → FA back, indicator source selectable (HTF or LTF).

  • Optional MACD Divergence entries for HTF and/or LTF:

    • zero-line policy (HTF/LTF),

    • FA color filter on entry,

    • anti-repeat protection (bars / same-bar-after-close).

  • Safety & filters:

    • trade direction Buy/Sell/Both,

    • spread filter,

    • trading days/holiday filter,

    • night-time block for new entries only,

    • entry distance filter (ADR/ATR/%/fixed),

    • optional on-chart info panel.

Indicators

GoldWay EA II uses:

  • Step VHF adaptive VMA

  • Filtered averages (FA)

Risk notice

Trading involves substantial risk. GoldWay EA II does not guarantee profits. Use conservative risk management: default 4%, risk above 5% per trade is not recommended.


Expert advisor settings

  • CommentPrefixInput — trade comment prefix (EA identification).

  • Expert_MagicNumber — magic number.

  • _cnt_position — number of tranches (1/2/3).

  • _Tp1 / _Tp2 / _Tp3 — HTF take profits (points).

  • Lots1 / Lots2 / Lots3 — lot size per tranche.

  • _StopType — stop type: not_used / fixed / minmaxbar .

  • _StopValue — stop value (depends on stop type).

  • _ProfitSaver — enable breakeven.

  • _ProfitSavertype — breakeven type: classic or jumped (move to previous TP).

  • _ProfitSaverValue — primary BE trigger (points).

  • _LTF_ProfitSaverValue — LTF BE trigger (points).

  • _ProfitSaver2Value — second BE level (% of TP2).

  • _ProfitSaver3Value — third BE level (% of TP2).

  • Slippage — allowed slippage.

  • requoting_count — requote retries.

  • requoting_waiting_ms — delay between retries (ms).

  • _Persent_from_deposit — risk per trade (% of deposit).

Trade direction

  • TradeDirection — TradeBoth , TradeBuyOnly , TradeSellOnly .

LTF Take Profit settings

  • _LTF_Tp1 / _LTF_Tp2 / _LTF_Tp3 — dedicated LTF take profits (points).
    0 = TP disabled (exits may rely on indicator/exit logic).

Indicator settings

  • _vmaonly — entries only by VMA.

  • _vmaenter — VMA color change as entry signal.

  • _closeSdl — close last position when FA color changes.

  • VMA params: vma_inpPeriod / vma_inpPeriod2 / vma_inpPrice / vma_inpStepSize

  • FA params: sdl_InpPeriod / sdl_InpMethod / sdl_InpAppliedPrice / sdlInpFilter

  • waiting — indicator init delay (ms).

Second VMA (additional filter)

  • _use_vma2 + vma2_* — second VMA filter settings.

HTF trading switch

  • EnableHTFTrading — enable/disable HTF trades.

Lower TF entries

  • EnableLowerTFEntries — enable LTF add-ons.

  • LTF_Timeframe — LTF timeframe.

  • LTF_EntryMode — LTF entry mode: VMA/FA, MACD, or both.

  • LTF_Require_HTF_VMA1 / VMA2 — HTF trend confirmation requirements.

Lower TF VMA2

  • vma2_ltf_* — LTF VMA2 settings.

  • LTF_UseVMA2_In_VMAFA — use LTF VMA2 as an extra filter for VMA/FA entries.

Lower TF indicators VMA3 and FA_LTF

  • vma3_* — LTF VMA3 settings.

  • sdl_ltf_* — LTF FA settings.

LTF filters

  • Enable_LTF_FA_HTF_FA_Filter — price must align with FA on both HTF & LTF.

  • AllowHTFWhenLTFOpen

  • LTF_CloseBy_LTF_FA

  • HTF_CloseBy_HTF_FA

MACD divergence settings

  • MACD parameters, detection depth, pivot sensitivity, min bars between pivots.

MACD rules & protection

  • Zero-line policies, toggles, anti-repeat rules, FA/VMA2 filters, opposite-pair block.

Advanced exit sequence

  • UseAdvancedExit, ExitSequenceOnTF.

Entry distance filter

  • ADR/ATR/%/fixed distance controls and AND/OR option.

Trading days filter

  • Weekends/holidays/tester holiday ignore/years ahead.

Spread settings

  • UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPoints.

BE buffer

  • BE_Buffer_Points — extra points added vs spread when placing BE.

Night-time trading block

  • UseNightTimeFilter, NightStartHour / NightEndHour (blocks new entries only).

Info Panel

  • ShowInfoPanel — show/hide panel.


