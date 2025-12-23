GoldWay EA II

GoldWay EA II is a brand-new MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a new GoldWay trading engine.
This is not a patch of a previous version — it’s a new architecture: an HTF core + controlled LTF add-ons, staged position management (up to 3 tranches), separate HTF/LTF take-profit targets, breakeven automation, and an advanced indicator-based exit workflow.

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343104?source=Site+Signals+Page

The EA is optimized to work with the following brokers:

Optimal leverage: 1:500. If your leverage is lower, reduce the risk per trade accordingly.

Important: optimized setup / installation / testing

Optimized for

  • GoldWay EA II is configured for XAUUSD (Gold). Platform: MetaTrader 5. Account type: Hedging. 

  • Other instruments can be traded as well, but you must adjust the settings yourself.

  • Attach GoldWay EA II to the H4 timeframe.

  • Do not change the EA menu/settings — use the default configuration.

  • You may change only the risk per trade: default is 4%, and risk above 5% is not recommended.

  • Minimum recommended deposit for live trading: $200.

How to get the EA

  • Purchase: open the product page in the MQL5 Market, click Buy, and complete the payment.

  • Demo version: click Download Demo on the product page.

After purchase/download, the EA is delivered to your MT5 automatically (make sure you are logged in to MT5 with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase).

How to install it on a chart

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and log in to your MQL5 account via Tools → Options → Community.

  2. Open the Market tab and find the EA under Purchased (or open the product page and click Install).

  3. Open XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to H4.

  4. Go to Navigator → Expert Advisors and drag & drop the EA onto the chart.

  5. Enable Algo Trading (top toolbar button).

  6. In the EA settings, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled.

  7. Done — keep default inputs unless instructed otherwise.

How to test (Strategy Tester)

  1. Open Strategy Tester → select the EA, symbol (e.g., XAUUSD), timeframe (H4), and Every tick based on real ticks (or the most accurate mode available).

  2. For faster testing, disable in the EA inputs:

    • Show Info Panel

    • Market validation helper (tester only)
      Both options are located at the very bottom of the input parameters list.

  3. For live trading, you can leave these options enabledthe Market validation helper runs in the tester only and does not affect real account trading.


What the new GoldWay engine is about

  • HTF defines the primary context/signal and opens the core position.

  • LTF (optional) is used for precision add-ons and faster scenario execution.

  • Trade management follows a structured workflow: entry → add-ons → TP stages → breakeven → trailing/exit.

Key features

  • Hedging-style logic: handles multiple separate positions.

  • Up to 3 tranches per direction with independent lot sizes (Lots1/Lots2/Lots3).

  • HTF targets: TP1/TP2/TP3.

  • LTF targets: LTF TP1/LTF TP2/LTF TP3.

  • Breakeven / Profit Saver:

    • classic or jumped mode (move to previous target),

    • optional BE2/BE3 levels,

    • spread buffer for accurate BE placement.

  • Advanced Exit workflow:
    VMA flip → FA opposite color → FA back, indicator source selectable (HTF or LTF).

  • Optional MACD Divergence entries for HTF and/or LTF:

    • zero-line policy (HTF/LTF),

    • FA color filter on entry,

    • anti-repeat protection (bars / same-bar-after-close).

  • Safety & filters:

    • trade direction Buy/Sell/Both,

    • spread filter,

    • trading days/holiday filter,

    • night-time block for new entries only,

    • entry distance filter (ADR/ATR/%/fixed),

    • optional on-chart info panel.

Risk notice

Trading involves substantial risk. GoldWay EA II does not guarantee profits. Use conservative risk management: default 4%, risk above 5% per trade is not recommended.


Expert advisor settings

  • CommentPrefixInput — trade comment prefix (EA identification).

  • Expert_MagicNumber — magic number.

  • _cnt_position — number of tranches (1/2/3).

  • _Tp1 / _Tp2 / _Tp3 — HTF take profits (points).

  • Lots1 / Lots2 / Lots3 — lot size per tranche.

  • _StopType — stop type: not_used / fixed / minmaxbar .

  • _StopValue — stop value (depends on stop type).

  • _ProfitSaver — enable breakeven.

  • _ProfitSavertype — breakeven type: classic or jumped (move to previous TP).

  • _ProfitSaverValue — primary BE trigger (points).

  • _LTF_ProfitSaverValue — LTF BE trigger (points).

  • _ProfitSaver2Value — second BE level (% of TP2).

  • _ProfitSaver3Value — third BE level (% of TP2).

  • Slippage — allowed slippage.

  • requoting_count — requote retries.

  • requoting_waiting_ms — delay between retries (ms).

  • _Persent_from_deposit — risk per trade (% of deposit).

Trade direction

  • TradeDirection — TradeBoth , TradeBuyOnly , TradeSellOnly .

LTF Take Profit settings

  • _LTF_Tp1 / _LTF_Tp2 / _LTF_Tp3 — dedicated LTF take profits (points).
    0 = TP disabled (exits may rely on indicator/exit logic).

Indicator settings

  • _vmaonly — entries only by VMA.

  • _vmaenter — VMA color change as entry signal.

  • _closeSdl — close last position when FA color changes.

  • VMA params: vma_inpPeriod / vma_inpPeriod2 / vma_inpPrice / vma_inpStepSize

  • FA params: sdl_InpPeriod / sdl_InpMethod / sdl_InpAppliedPrice / sdlInpFilter

  • waiting — indicator init delay (ms).

Second VMA (additional filter)

  • _use_vma2 + vma2_* — second VMA filter settings.

HTF trading switch

  • EnableHTFTrading — enable/disable HTF trades.

Lower TF entries

  • EnableLowerTFEntries — enable LTF add-ons.

  • LTF_Timeframe — LTF timeframe.

  • LTF_EntryMode — LTF entry mode: VMA/FA, MACD, or both.

  • LTF_Require_HTF_VMA1 / VMA2 — HTF trend confirmation requirements.

Lower TF VMA2

  • vma2_ltf_* — LTF VMA2 settings.

  • LTF_UseVMA2_In_VMAFA — use LTF VMA2 as an extra filter for VMA/FA entries.

Lower TF indicators VMA3 and FA_LTF

  • vma3_* — LTF VMA3 settings.

  • sdl_ltf_* — LTF FA settings.

LTF filters

  • Enable_LTF_FA_HTF_FA_Filter — price must align with FA on both HTF & LTF.

  • AllowHTFWhenLTFOpen

  • LTF_CloseBy_LTF_FA

  • HTF_CloseBy_HTF_FA

MACD divergence settings

  • MACD parameters, detection depth, pivot sensitivity, min bars between pivots.

MACD rules & protection

  • Zero-line policies, toggles, anti-repeat rules, FA/VMA2 filters, opposite-pair block.

Advanced exit sequence

  • UseAdvancedExit, ExitSequenceOnTF.

Entry distance filter

  • ADR/ATR/%/fixed distance controls and AND/OR option.

Trading days filter

  • Weekends/holidays/tester holiday ignore/years ahead.

Spread settings

  • UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPoints.

BE buffer

  • BE_Buffer_Points — extra points added vs spread when placing BE.

Night-time trading block

  • UseNightTimeFilter, NightStartHour / NightEndHour (blocks new entries only).

Info Panel

  • ShowInfoPanel — show/hide panel.


