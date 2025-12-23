GoldWay EA II is a brand-new MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a new GoldWay trading engine.

This is not a patch of a previous version — it’s a new architecture: an HTF core + controlled LTF add-ons, staged position management (up to 3 tranches), separate HTF/LTF take-profit targets, breakeven automation, and an advanced indicator-based exit workflow.

The EA is optimized to work with the following brokers:

Optimal leverage: 1:500. If your leverage is lower, reduce the risk per trade accordingly.

Important: optimized setup / installation / testing

Optimized for

GoldWay EA II is configured for XAUUSD (Gold) . Platform: MetaTrader 5. Account type: Hedging.

Other instruments can be traded as well , but you must adjust the settings yourself .

Attach GoldWay EA II to the H4 timeframe .

Do not change the EA menu/settings — use the default configuration.

You may change only the risk per trade : default is 4% , and risk above 5% is not recommended .

Minimum recommended deposit for live trading: $200.

How to get the EA

Purchase: open the product page in the MQL5 Market , click Buy , and complete the payment.

Demo version: click Download Demo on the product page.

After purchase/download, the EA is delivered to your MT5 automatically (make sure you are logged in to MT5 with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase).

How to install it on a chart

Open MetaTrader 5 and log in to your MQL5 account via Tools → Options → Community. Open the Market tab and find the EA under Purchased (or open the product page and click Install). Open XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to H4. Go to Navigator → Expert Advisors and drag & drop the EA onto the chart. Enable Algo Trading (top toolbar button). In the EA settings, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled. Done — keep default inputs unless instructed otherwise.

How to test (Strategy Tester)

Open Strategy Tester → select the EA, symbol (e.g., XAUUSD), timeframe (H4), and Every tick based on real ticks (or the most accurate mode available). For faster testing, disable in the EA inputs: Show Info Panel

Market validation helper (tester only)

Both options are located at the very bottom of the input parameters list. For live trading, you can leave these options enabled — the Market validation helper runs in the tester only and does not affect real account trading.





What the new GoldWay engine is about

HTF defines the primary context/signal and opens the core position.

LTF (optional) is used for precision add-ons and faster scenario execution.

Trade management follows a structured workflow: entry → add-ons → TP stages → breakeven → trailing/exit.

Key features

Hedging-style logic : handles multiple separate positions.

Up to 3 tranches per direction with independent lot sizes (Lots1/Lots2/Lots3).

HTF targets: TP1/TP2/TP3.

LTF targets: LTF TP1/LTF TP2/LTF TP3.

Breakeven / Profit Saver : classic or jumped mode (move to previous target), optional BE2/BE3 levels, spread buffer for accurate BE placement.

Advanced Exit workflow:

VMA flip → FA opposite color → FA back , indicator source selectable (HTF or LTF).

Optional MACD Divergence entries for HTF and/or LTF: zero-line policy (HTF/LTF), FA color filter on entry, anti-repeat protection (bars / same-bar-after-close).

Safety & filters : trade direction Buy/Sell/Both, spread filter, trading days/holiday filter, night-time block for new entries only , entry distance filter (ADR/ATR/%/fixed), optional on-chart info panel.



Risk notice

Trading involves substantial risk. GoldWay EA II does not guarantee profits. Use conservative risk management: default 4%, risk above 5% per trade is not recommended.





Expert advisor settings

CommentPrefixInput — trade comment prefix (EA identification).

Expert_MagicNumber — magic number.

_cnt_position — number of tranches (1/2/3).

_Tp1 / _Tp2 / _Tp3 — HTF take profits (points).

Lots1 / Lots2 / Lots3 — lot size per tranche.

_StopType — stop type: not_used / fixed / minmaxbar .

_StopValue — stop value (depends on stop type).

_ProfitSaver — enable breakeven.

_ProfitSavertype — breakeven type: classic or jumped (move to previous TP).

_ProfitSaverValue — primary BE trigger (points).

_LTF_ProfitSaverValue — LTF BE trigger (points).

_ProfitSaver2Value — second BE level (% of TP2).

_ProfitSaver3Value — third BE level (% of TP2).

Slippage — allowed slippage.

requoting_count — requote retries.

requoting_waiting_ms — delay between retries (ms).

_Persent_from_deposit — risk per trade (% of deposit).

Trade direction

TradeDirection — TradeBoth , TradeBuyOnly , TradeSellOnly .

LTF Take Profit settings

_LTF_Tp1 / _LTF_Tp2 / _LTF_Tp3 — dedicated LTF take profits (points).

0 = TP disabled (exits may rely on indicator/exit logic).

Indicator settings

_vmaonly — entries only by VMA.

_vmaenter — VMA color change as entry signal.

_closeSdl — close last position when FA color changes.

VMA params: vma_inpPeriod / vma_inpPeriod2 / vma_inpPrice / vma_inpStepSize

FA params: sdl_InpPeriod / sdl_InpMethod / sdl_InpAppliedPrice / sdlInpFilter

waiting — indicator init delay (ms).

Second VMA (additional filter)

_use_vma2 + vma2_* — second VMA filter settings.

HTF trading switch

EnableHTFTrading — enable/disable HTF trades.

Lower TF entries

EnableLowerTFEntries — enable LTF add-ons.

LTF_Timeframe — LTF timeframe.

LTF_EntryMode — LTF entry mode: VMA/FA, MACD, or both.

LTF_Require_HTF_VMA1 / VMA2 — HTF trend confirmation requirements.

Lower TF VMA2

vma2_ltf_ * — LTF VMA2 settings.

LTF_UseVMA2_In_VMAFA — use LTF VMA2 as an extra filter for VMA/FA entries.

Lower TF indicators VMA3 and FA_LTF

vma3_ * — LTF VMA3 settings.

sdl_ltf_* — LTF FA settings.

LTF filters

Enable_LTF_FA_HTF_FA_Filter — price must align with FA on both HTF & LTF.

AllowHTFWhenLTFOpen

LTF_CloseBy_LTF_FA

HTF_CloseBy_HTF_FA

MACD divergence settings

MACD parameters, detection depth, pivot sensitivity, min bars between pivots.

MACD rules & protection

Zero-line policies, toggles, anti-repeat rules, FA/VMA2 filters, opposite-pair block.

Advanced exit sequence

UseAdvancedExit, ExitSequenceOnTF.

Entry distance filter

ADR/ATR/%/fixed distance controls and AND/OR option.

Trading days filter

Weekends/holidays/tester holiday ignore/years ahead.

Spread settings

UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPoints.

BE buffer

BE_Buffer_Points — extra points added vs spread when placing BE.

Night-time trading block

UseNightTimeFilter, NightStartHour / NightEndHour (blocks new entries only).

Info Panel