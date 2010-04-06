GoldWay EA II
- 专家
- Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
- 版本: 1.63
- 更新: 25 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
GoldWay EA II is a brand-new MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a new GoldWay trading engine.
This is not a patch of a previous version — it’s a new architecture: an HTF core + controlled LTF add-ons, staged position management (up to 3 tranches), separate HTF/LTF take-profit targets, breakeven automation, and an advanced indicator-based exit workflow.
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343104?source=Site+Signals+Page
Only the first 10 buyers can purchase at the current listed price. The next price will be $200 higher.
Important: optimized setup / installation / testing
Optimized for
-
GoldWay EA II is configured for XAUUSD (Gold). Platform: MetaTrader 5. Account type: Hedging.
-
Other instruments can be traded as well, but you must adjust the settings yourself.
-
Attach GoldWay EA II to the H4 timeframe.
-
Do not change the EA menu/settings — use the default configuration.
-
You may change only the risk per trade: default is 4%, and risk above 5% is not recommended.
-
Minimum recommended deposit for live trading: $200.
How to get the EA
-
Purchase: open the product page in the MQL5 Market, click Buy, and complete the payment.
-
Demo version: click Download Demo on the product page.
After purchase/download, the EA is delivered to your MT5 automatically (make sure you are logged in to MT5 with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase).
How to install it on a chart
-
Open MetaTrader 5 and log in to your MQL5 account via Tools → Options → Community.
-
Open the Market tab and find the EA under Purchased (or open the product page and click Install).
-
Open XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to H4.
-
Go to Navigator → Expert Advisors and drag & drop the EA onto the chart.
-
Enable Algo Trading (top toolbar button).
-
In the EA settings, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled.
-
Done — keep default inputs unless instructed otherwise.
How to test (Strategy Tester)
-
Open Strategy Tester → select the EA, symbol (e.g., XAUUSD), timeframe (H4), and Every tick based on real ticks (or the most accurate mode available).
-
For faster testing, disable in the EA inputs:
-
Show Info Panel
-
Market validation helper (tester only)
Both options are located at the very bottom of the input parameters list.
-
-
For live trading, you can leave these options enabled — the Market validation helper runs in the tester only and does not affect real account trading.
What the new GoldWay engine is about
-
HTF defines the primary context/signal and opens the core position.
-
LTF (optional) is used for precision add-ons and faster scenario execution.
-
Trade management follows a structured workflow: entry → add-ons → TP stages → breakeven → trailing/exit.
Key features
-
Hedging-style logic: handles multiple separate positions.
-
Up to 3 tranches per direction with independent lot sizes (Lots1/Lots2/Lots3).
-
HTF targets: TP1/TP2/TP3.
-
LTF targets: LTF TP1/LTF TP2/LTF TP3.
-
Breakeven / Profit Saver:
-
classic or jumped mode (move to previous target),
-
optional BE2/BE3 levels,
-
spread buffer for accurate BE placement.
-
-
Advanced Exit workflow:
VMA flip → FA opposite color → FA back, indicator source selectable (HTF or LTF).
-
Optional MACD Divergence entries for HTF and/or LTF:
-
zero-line policy (HTF/LTF),
-
FA color filter on entry,
-
anti-repeat protection (bars / same-bar-after-close).
-
-
Safety & filters:
-
trade direction Buy/Sell/Both,
-
spread filter,
-
trading days/holiday filter,
-
night-time block for new entries only,
-
entry distance filter (ADR/ATR/%/fixed),
-
optional on-chart info panel.
-
Indicators
GoldWay EA II uses:
-
Step VHF adaptive VMA
-
Filtered averages (FA)
-
MACD
Risk notice
Trading involves substantial risk. GoldWay EA II does not guarantee profits. Use conservative risk management: default 4%, risk above 5% per trade is not recommended.
Expert advisor settings
-
CommentPrefixInput — trade comment prefix (EA identification).
-
Expert_MagicNumber — magic number.
-
_cnt_position — number of tranches (1/2/3).
-
_Tp1 / _Tp2 / _Tp3 — HTF take profits (points).
-
Lots1 / Lots2 / Lots3 — lot size per tranche.
-
_StopType — stop type: not_used / fixed / minmaxbar .
-
_StopValue — stop value (depends on stop type).
-
_ProfitSaver — enable breakeven.
-
_ProfitSavertype — breakeven type: classic or jumped (move to previous TP).
-
_ProfitSaverValue — primary BE trigger (points).
-
_LTF_ProfitSaverValue — LTF BE trigger (points).
-
_ProfitSaver2Value — second BE level (% of TP2).
-
_ProfitSaver3Value — third BE level (% of TP2).
-
Slippage — allowed slippage.
-
requoting_count — requote retries.
-
requoting_waiting_ms — delay between retries (ms).
-
_Persent_from_deposit — risk per trade (% of deposit).
Trade direction
-
TradeDirection — TradeBoth , TradeBuyOnly , TradeSellOnly .
LTF Take Profit settings
-
_LTF_Tp1 / _LTF_Tp2 / _LTF_Tp3 — dedicated LTF take profits (points).
0 = TP disabled (exits may rely on indicator/exit logic).
Indicator settings
-
_vmaonly — entries only by VMA.
-
_vmaenter — VMA color change as entry signal.
-
_closeSdl — close last position when FA color changes.
-
VMA params: vma_inpPeriod / vma_inpPeriod2 / vma_inpPrice / vma_inpStepSize
-
FA params: sdl_InpPeriod / sdl_InpMethod / sdl_InpAppliedPrice / sdlInpFilter
-
waiting — indicator init delay (ms).
Second VMA (additional filter)
-
_use_vma2 + vma2_* — second VMA filter settings.
HTF trading switch
-
EnableHTFTrading — enable/disable HTF trades.
Lower TF entries
-
EnableLowerTFEntries — enable LTF add-ons.
-
LTF_Timeframe — LTF timeframe.
-
LTF_EntryMode — LTF entry mode: VMA/FA, MACD, or both.
-
LTF_Require_HTF_VMA1 / VMA2 — HTF trend confirmation requirements.
Lower TF VMA2
-
vma2_ltf_* — LTF VMA2 settings.
-
LTF_UseVMA2_In_VMAFA — use LTF VMA2 as an extra filter for VMA/FA entries.
Lower TF indicators VMA3 and FA_LTF
-
vma3_* — LTF VMA3 settings.
-
sdl_ltf_* — LTF FA settings.
LTF filters
-
Enable_LTF_FA_HTF_FA_Filter — price must align with FA on both HTF & LTF.
-
AllowHTFWhenLTFOpen
-
LTF_CloseBy_LTF_FA
-
HTF_CloseBy_HTF_FA
MACD divergence settings
-
MACD parameters, detection depth, pivot sensitivity, min bars between pivots.
MACD rules & protection
-
Zero-line policies, toggles, anti-repeat rules, FA/VMA2 filters, opposite-pair block.
Advanced exit sequence
-
UseAdvancedExit, ExitSequenceOnTF.
Entry distance filter
-
ADR/ATR/%/fixed distance controls and AND/OR option.
Trading days filter
-
Weekends/holidays/tester holiday ignore/years ahead.
Spread settings
-
UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPoints.
BE buffer
-
BE_Buffer_Points — extra points added vs spread when placing BE.
Night-time trading block
-
UseNightTimeFilter, NightStartHour / NightEndHour (blocks new entries only).
Info Panel
-
ShowInfoPanel — show/hide panel.