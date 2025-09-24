Tensline

🔧 Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you

This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control. With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required.

📌 Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap.
🔄 Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style.

💰 Backtesting results reveal:

  • Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services, generating consistent trade volume.
  • Others — including metals — can deliver real profit, even without rebates.

This EA is the perfect choice for traders seeking a simple, reliable, and adaptable tool for everyday trading.


Önerilen ürünler
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Grid Logic FX
Alexandre Bosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryptosecurency - Kriptopara ticareti için tam otomatik trend danışmanıdır. Danışman, artan volatilite anlarında impulslu yönde işleme girer. Impuls, fiyatın belirli bir zaman diliminde yüzde değişimi veya Bollinger bantlarına dayalı yerleşik göstergelere göre belirlenebilir. Trendin gücünü ölçmek için ADX göstergesi kullanılabilir. İşlemler Stop Loss/Take Profit ile kapatılır. Yüksek spread ve komisyonlu brokerlerde danışman kullanılması önerilmez. Kullanım yöntemlerinden biri, MT5'te demo hesa
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Rockford MT5" - minimum sayıda ayara sahip ve martingale kullanmayan bir danışman. Zirve seviyelerinin dökümü üzerinde çalışır. Özellikler: Döviz çifti:XAUUSD (ALTIN). Düşük spreadli aracı kurum (   Exness, IC Markets ). Minimum depozito: 150$. 7/24 çalışma için düşük ping'li (gecikme (ms)) VPS kullanılması önerilir. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (varsayılan ayarlar) Parametreler: "PERIOD": süre (M15 önerilir). "Trading_BUY": bekleyen alım emirlerini etkinleştir (devre dışı bırak). "Trading_SELL": bek
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Uzman Danışmanlar
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Tanım: "Piyasa Yapısı HH HL LH LL" göstergesi, finansal piyasalardaki fiyat dinamiklerini analiz etmek için güçlü ve aynı zamanda basit bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların ve yatırımcıların trendlerdeki değişiklikleri tespit etmelerine ve fiyat zaman serilerindeki önemli noktaları tespit etmelerine yardımcı olur. Göstergenin temel bileşenleri: HH (Yüksek Yüksek): Fiyatın bir önceki yüksek tepenin üzerinde kapandığı tepe. HH güçlenen bir yükseliş trendine işaret ediyor. HL (Yüksek Düşük)
Super Trend Flexible Alert
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend göstergesi "   Süper Trend Esnek Uyarısı   " minimum ayara sahiptir. Bu gösterge, kullanımı mümkün olduğunca kolay olacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge, ana renkli bir çizgiyle eğilimi gösterir ("Veri Pencereleri" penceresinde görebileceğiniz ("SuperTrend" satırı). Ayrıca, trendin değiştiği yerlerde, gösterge renkli okları gösterir ( "Veri Pencereleri" penceresinde görebileceğiniz   "STBuy" ve "   STSell" simgeleri       ). Trendin değiştiği yerlerde, gösterge bir sinyal vermez: bir ses
Arrow Signal
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge "Stokastik" kategorisine aittir. Gösterge kontrolünü mümkün olduğunca basitleştirmeye çalıştım, bu nedenle giriş parametrelerinde minimum ayarlar gösteriliyor: bu, sinyal okları için bir simge seçimidir. "Satın Al" sinyali '   Al Ok kodu   ' parametresi ile, "Sat" sinyali ise '   Ok Sat kodu   ' parametresi ile kodlanır. Sinyaller için sinyal ok kodları (lütfen 32 ile 255 arasındaki değerleri kullanın) Wingdings yazı tipinden alınmıştır. Gösterge her tik üzerinde çalışır ve mevcut çu
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
"   Çoklu Sembol İzleme   " yardımcı programı, halihazırda açık olan tüm pozisyonlar için Kaybı Durdur'u hareket ettirir (çoklu sembol izleme). Öncelikle manuel ticarete yardımcı olmayı amaçlamaktadır. Yardımcı program için döviz çiftinin adına veya bireysel tanımlayıcıya (Sihirli sayı) göre herhangi bir kısıtlama yoktur - yardımcı program kesinlikle şu anda açık olan tüm pozisyonları işler. "   Trailing Stop   " ve "   Trailing Step   " parametrelerinin ölçü birimi puandır (1.00055 fiyatı ile
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Buy Sell Color Background
Vladimir Karputov
Yardımcı programlar
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction. It has three settings: Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position Default background color - background color with no open position After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color .
Calculator for signals MT5
Vladimir Karputov
Yardımcı programlar
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts. The calculator of signals gives the answer to the one of the questions most frequently asked by users of the Signals service: "Will I be able to subscribe to the signal NNN, and what volume of the
Arrow Signal EA
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management The value for "Money management"   - Money management value Deviation   - admissible slippage Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - characte
Ma Dema Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Gösterge üç çizgi görüntüler ve iki tür kavşağı izler. Göstergenin üç satırı: "   MA   " - yavaş gösterge "Hareketli Ortalama", "   DEMA Yavaş   " - yavaş gösterge "   Çift Üstel Hareketli Ortalama" ve "   DEMA Hızlı   " - hızlı gösterge "Çift Üstel Hareketli Ortalama". İki tür kavşak       : "   MA Uyarı Fiyatı   " - fiyat   "MA" çizgisini geçiyor ve   "   Alert DEMA DEMA   " - çizgiler kesişiyor       "DEMA Yavaş" ve   "DEMA Hızlı   ". Karşıdan karşıya geçerken aşağıdaki seçenekler mevcuttur:
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman, manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için yardımcı programlar sınıfına aittir. "   Günün uç   noktalarında bekleyen emir " EA, bir önceki günün uç noktalarında bekleyen iki emir verir. Parametre "   Bekleyen Emirler: ...       ", bekleyen emirlerin türünü seçmenizi sağlar: "   Alış Durdurma ve Satış Durdurma   " veya "   Alış Limiti ve Satış Limiti   "   .       aşırılık       'Düşük' ofset aşağı doğru yapılır). "   Yeni beklemede -> öncekileri sil   " "   true   " olarak ayarlandı
Panel Partial Closure
Vladimir Karputov
Yardımcı programlar
"Panel Kısmi Kapatma" yardımcı programı paneli, kâr getiren bir pozisyonun hızlı bir şekilde kısmen kapatılması için tasarlanmıştır. Yalnızca iki parametresi vardır: "   Kısmi kapatma #1   " ve "   Kısmi kapatma #2   ". Herhangi bir sembol ve herhangi bir 'Sihirli sayı' için çalışır - yani, yardımcı program öncelikle manuel ticaret için tasarlanmıştır. Nasıl çalışır: Örneğin, "EURUSD", "Jump 100 Index" ve "XAUUSD" (altın) üzerinde çeşitli pozisyonlarınız var. Yardımcı program en yüksek karı olan
Supertrend MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' göstergesi, en basit trend ticaret sisteminin temelidir. Ve yine de çok etkili olmaya devam ediyor. Gösterge herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır (mevcut grafiğin zaman diliminde). Adından, bu göstergenin trendi takip ettiğini ve trend değiştiğinde göstergenin trendin değişme noktasını doğru bir şekilde gösterdiğini görebilirsiniz. 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5'in temeli, fiyat ve 'Average True Range göstergesi' değerlerinin bir çarpanla çarpılmasıdır (ayrıca 'ATR' yerine '
Daily resistance and support
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
MQL5 "Günlük direnç ve destek" göstergesi - günlük destek ve direnç çizgilerini çizer. Çizim yalnızca grafik nesnelerin (trend çizgileri) yardımıyla gerçekleştirilir - bu göstergede gösterge tamponları kullanılmaz. Göstergenin herhangi bir ayarı yoktur - seviye araması "D1" zaman aralığından son 500 barda gerçekleştirilir ve bu parametre kodun içinde fiziksel olarak bağlanmıştır. Manuel ticaret: Manuel alım satım yaparken, bu göstergenin "M10" ile "H1" arasındaki zaman dilimlerinde kullanılması
Trend Two Moving Average
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
"Trend İki Hareketli Ortalama" trend göstergesi, hesaplama sonuçlarını görüntülemek için iki tür Ok kullanır - bunlar "Trend UP" ve "Trend DN".       Oklar "Trend Yukarı"       çizilir       İle       fiyat       'Düşük'       çubuk   ,       A       Oklar "Trend DN" -       İle       fiyat       'yüksek'. Trend arama algoritması, bir çubuğun fiyatının analizine ve iki 'Hareketli Ortalama' göstergesinin değerlerine dayanır. Trend yönü, mevcut (sıfır) çubuğunda hesaplanır. Bu nedenle, 1 numaralı
Three TimeFrames
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Üç Zaman Çerçevesi gösterge paneli. Gösterge, CAppDialog sınıfına dayalı bir panel şeklinde yapılır. Panel, fare kullanılarak simge durumuna küçültülebilir veya geçerli grafikte hareket ettirilebilir. Gösterge, paneldeki mevcut sembolün üç zaman dilimini gösterir. Mevcut sürümde, göstergenin minimum sayıda ayarı vardır - bunlar üç zaman diliminin parametreleridir: "Daha genç zaman dilimi", "   Orta   zaman dilimi   " ve "   Daha eski   zaman dilimi   ". Başlatıldığında, gösterge paneli mevcut ta
Market Session Times
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
"   Piyasa Seans Süreleri   " göstergesi dört işlem seansının süresini gösterir: Asya, Avrupa, Amerika ve Pasifik. Ticaret seanslarının süresi   şu formatta   ayarlanır:       GMT ve dolayısıyla ticaret sunucusuna hiç bağlı değildir. Aşağıdaki veriler kullanılır: Ticaret Seansı Şehir GMT Asya Tokyo Singapur Şanghay 00:00−06:00 01:00−09:00 01:30−07:00 Avrupa Londra Frankfurt'ta 07:00−15:30 07:00−15:30 Amerika New York Chicago 13:30−20:00 13:30−20:00 Pasifik Wellington Sidney 20:00−02:45 22:00−
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çeşitli ticaret işlemleri için ticaret sistemi. Belirli indirim görevleri veya benzerleri için kullanılan bakiyeyi sıfır civarında dolaşacak şekilde ayarlamanıza olanak tanır. Riskten korunma   hesaplarıyla çalışacak şekilde yapılandırılmıştır.   Piyasada birden fazla pozisyon bulunamaz   . Genel bir ayar olan "   Adım, Zararı Durdur, Kar Al   " parametresi puan cinsinden ölçülür (EURUSD için örnek: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 puan). Danışman,   pozisyon yerleştirirken marj eksikliğiyle karşılaşırsa ti
Fractals Higher Timeframe
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Gösterge daha yüksek zaman dilimindeki Fraktalları gösterir. İki tür Fraktal görüntülemek mümkündür: 'Normal Fraktal' ve 'BW Fraktal'. Fraktal 'UP' oluşumunu düşünün. 'Düzenli Fraktal', her bir sonraki 'yüksek' fiyatın (orta çubuğun solunda ve sağında) daha küçük olduğu çok katı bir Fraktaldır. Oysa 'BW Fractal'da tek bir koşul vardır: Merkezi çubuğun (fiyatı 'yüksek') en yüksek olması gerekir. Görsel olarak bu iki mod arasındaki fark diyagram 1'de görülebilir. 'Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi' par
AI Support Resistance
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Yapay Zeka Desteği Direnci Bu, “Destek” ve “Direnç” satırlarını arayan bir göstergedir. Arama, sayısal analiz ve veri işlemeye yönelik bir algoritma kullanılarak gerçekleştirilir. Üç arama seçeneği mevcuttur (“mod #1”, “mod #2” ve “mod #3”). Bu seçeneklerin her biri kendi dahili algoritmasında farklılık gösterir (şu anda bunlar tamamen dahili ayarlardır, kullanıcı tarafından kullanılamaz). Bu seçeneklerin aramanın ciddiyetine göre farklılık gösterdiğini söyleyebiliriz. Sınırlama: Şu anda gösterg
Open Time Manager
Vladimir Karputov
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program "       Zaman Yöneticisini Aç       " belirli bir zamanda bir pozisyon açar ve ardından klasik takibi etkinleştirir. Zaman ("       Şimdi       ":"       dakika       ") her zaman GMT zaman diliminde bir GMT Farkı ile ayarlanır. ' tuşunu kullanarak bir pozisyon açmak için üç seçenek seçebilirsiniz.       Ticaret Modu       ': '       ELDE ETMEK       ' '       SATMAK       ' '       AL ve SAT (aynı anda)       ' '       KAPALI (değişim yok, yalnızca son çalışmalar)       ' Dörd
Super Trend Flexible Alert EA
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend ticaret stratejisi "Süper Trend Esnek Uyarısı EA", aynı adı taşıyan "Süper Trend Esnek Uyarısı" göstergesi üzerine inşa edilmiştir. Danışman göstergedeki tüm bilgileri kullanır, dolayısıyla danışmanın yalnızca üç parametresi vardır, bunlar: "Çalışma zaman dilimi" - çalışma zaman dilimini, göstergenin oluşturulduğu zaman dilimini ve ayrıca "OHLC" verilerinin alındığı zaman dilimini belirtir. "Zararı Durdur", "puan" cinsinden ölçülen zararı durdurmanın sabit boyutudur ("Artı, Ctrl+F" aracın
Support and Resistance Flexible Bars
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Gösterge       "Destek" ve "Direnç" çizgilerini gösterir (bu çizgiler DRAW_LINE çizim stili kullanılarak çizilmiştir - yani bunlar grafik nesneleri değildir). "Sinyal çubuğunun" solunda ve sağında yeni minimum ve maksimumlar için bir arama gerçekleştirilir - "sinyal çubuğu" her yeni yapının geleneksel ortasıdır. Göstergenin adında neden Esnek kelimesi geçiyor? Çünkü "sinyal çubuğunun" solunda ('Sol Çubuklar') ve sağında ('Sağ Çubuklar') farklı sayıda çubuk belirtme olanağımız var. Gösterge çizgi
Stochastic Divergence Level
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gösterge yükseliş ve düşüş eğilimi gösteriyor. Göstergenin kendisi (normal stokastik gibi) bir alt pencerede görüntülenir. Grafik arayüzü   : Ana pencerede, "Düşük" fiyattan "Düşük" fiyata (yükseliş farklılığı için) ve "Yüksek" fiyattan "Yüksek" fiyata (düşüş eğilimi sapması için) kadar üretilen "trend çizgisi" grafik nesneleri oluşturulur. ). Gösterge, penceresinde yalnızca grafik tamponlarını kullanarak çizer: “Ana”, “Sinyal”, “Nokta”, “Al” ve “Satış”. "Al" ve "Satış" tamponları farklılık gös
Dashboard MACD Stochastic
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Kontrol paneli iki göstergenin okumalarını tarar: 'MACD' ve 'Stokastik'. Sinyalleri üç sütunda görüntüler: MACD için, Stokastik için ve sonuç sütunu (sinyal her iki gösterge için de aynıysa). Tarama bir veya daha fazla zaman diliminde seçilebilir. Tüm zaman aralıklarını devre dışı bırakırsanız kontrol paneli yine de yüklenir, ancak bu tür durumlara özel ayarlar bulunur. Sinyaller her zaman göstergenin sıfır çubuğu (sıfır çubuğu grafikte en sağdaki çubuktur) açısından kontrol edilir. Parametreler
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
ATR Bantları Uyarısı, kanal genişliğinin sabit bir çarpan ("Çarpan") ve "Ortalama Gerçek Aralık" göstergesinin değeri olarak hesaplandığı bir kanal göstergesidir. Bollinger Bantlarından farklı olarak bant genişliği çok sık değişmez; ATR Bant Uyarısı göstergesinde bantlar genellikle uzun düz çizgilere sahiptir. ATR Bantları Uyarısının yorumlanması, fiyatın çoğu zaman bantların içinde olduğu gerçeğine dayanmaktadır ve fiyatın sınırlardan birine ulaşması bir trend değişikliğine işaret edebilir.
Bollinger Bands Dashboard
Vladimir Karputov
Göstergeler
Bollinger Bantları Kontrol Paneli göstergesi, tek bir panel (Kontrol Paneli) kullanarak Bollinger Bantları gösterge sinyallerini farklı zaman dilimlerinde takip etmenin kullanışlı ve bilgilendirici bir yolunu sunar. Bu araç, yatırımcıların ihtiyaç duydukları bilgileri hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde elde etmelerine olanak tanıyarak piyasada etkili karar almalarına olanak tanır. Temel özellikleri: 1. **Sinyaller Paneli**: Kontrol Paneli, seçilen zaman dilimleri için Bollinger Bantları sinyallerini
Virtual Breakeven
Vladimir Karputov
Yardımcı programlar
"Yardımcı programın tanıtımı"       SANAL EŞİTLİK       !" "Mevcut sembol", yardımcı programın çalıştığı grafiğin sembolüdür. Yardımcı program, mevcut semboldeki tüm pozisyonların sayısını tutar ve bu pozisyonların "Sihirli sayısını" yok sayar. Yardımcı program geçerli sembol üzerinde çalışır ve yatırılan paradaki Breakeven seviyesini takip eder. Geçerli sembol üzerindeki tüm pozisyonların karı >= «Tetikleyici» olduğunda yardımcı program «   Breakeven   "ı takip etmeye başlayacaktır. Yaygın bir
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt