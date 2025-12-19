Emlu AI AutoTrader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ali Shimaz
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Key Highlights
- ✅ AI-Powered Market Structure Analysis for Forex & XAUUSD
- ✅ Virtual → Real Order Pipeline to filter low-probability trades
- ✅ Adaptive Reward-to-Risk & Volatility Filters
- ✅ Trend & Reversal Detection
- ✅ Institutional-Grade Risk Management (No Martingale, Grid, Hedging)
- ✅ Dynamic Trade Sizing according to account equity and scoring
- ✅ Works on Any Account Type (Hedging/Netting), ECN/Standard Brokers
- ✅ Optional dashboard for trade visualization (no DLL required)
- ✅ Recommended minimum deposit $500+, can trade safely with $100 on low-risk pairs
- ✅ Over 100 downloads of free version “Emlu Precision AI” in first week
Product Description
Introduction / Story
After releasing the free version Emlu Precision AI on December 12, it gained strong interest. Over 100 traders downloaded, tested, and explored it on demo accounts within the first week. This early feedback inspired the creation of Emlu AI AutoTrader PRO V1, designed for traders seeking professional automation, high-precision trade filtering, and institutional-grade AI intelligence for Forex and XAUUSD.
Core Strengths
- AI-Powered Market Structure Analysis: Detects reversals, break zones, and trend changes using advanced scoring logic
- Virtual Order Pipeline: Ensures only high-probability trades are executed; weak setups are blocked automatically
- Adaptive Reward-to-Risk & Volatility Filters: Skips trades with low potential profit-to-risk ratio
- Trend + Reversal Capable: Dynamically adjusts to market conditions, reducing exposure during unfavorable periods
- Institutional-Grade Risk Management: Single-direction trades per pair; no martingale, no grid, no hedge tricks
- Dynamic Trade Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account equity and scoring metrics
Supported Instruments & Timeframes
- Default Optimized Symbol: XAUUSD M15
- Major Forex Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
- Works on any account type (Hedging or Netting)
- Compatible with ECN, Standard, and Mini accounts
- Single-chart operation; no DLL required
- Optional dashboard available for trade visualization
Deposit & Pair Guidance
- Recommended minimum deposit: $500 for XAUUSD default settings,can trade safely with $100 on low-risk pairs.
- Can run on smaller accounts depending on broker minimum lot size
- Safe for smaller deposits on low-risk pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)
- EA automatically scales trade size according to equity and scoring system
Strategy Overview
- Pure market structure trading logic
- Trades only high-probability setups, filtered via scoring system
- Virtual → Real trade system ensures low-risk execution
- Fully automated, optional dashboard for trade visualization
- Multi-layer filters: Reward-to-Risk, Volatility, Regime, and Gating
Performance Notes
Activation & Licensing
Buyers receive an activation number tied to account/VPS. EA checks license validity before enabling real trading. Short-term licenses act as trial; buyers can upgrade anytime.
Risk Disclosure
Emlu AI AutoTrader PRO V1 is designed for long-term capital stability. It does not guarantee profits every day and may remain idle until high-quality setups appear. Backtests cannot fully replicate AI auto-optimization or trade gating logic. Live or demo execution provides proper filtering and risk management.
