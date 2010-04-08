Emlu AI AutoTrader
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 22 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO — Professional MT5 EA
After the free version received over 100 downloads and valuable early testing feedback, the paid EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO was refined into a professional, high-performance EA. It is designed to help traders execute smarter, lower-risk trades with precision and consistency.
Built as a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading system, EMLU AI focuses on risk-aware trade selection, limit-order accuracy, and structured exits across varying market regimes. The modular architecture ensures stable execution on both hedging and netting accounts.
Every trade is evaluated through a multi-factor scoring pipeline, combining trend, volatility, and entry quality. This approach allows the EA to filter low-probability setups and prioritize trades that align with its institutional-grade risk controls.
Core Benefits
- Smarter trade execution with multi-factor scoring
- Lower-risk trading via adaptive risk management
- Precision entries with limit-order logic
- Structured, rule-driven exits for optimal trade management
- Institutional-grade controls without martingale, grid, or hedging
- Works on Hedging & Netting accounts, compatible with most brokers
Core Features
- Multi-factor scoring framework (0–100) combining trend, volatility, regime, and entry quality
- Regime classification: trend / range / volatility states
- Multi-timeframe trend alignment for high-probability entries
- Volatility and spread qualification
- Limit-order execution logic with broker constraint checks
- Structured, rule-driven exits
- Sequential trade validation pipeline with 12 gates
Trade Validation Pipeline
- Multi-timeframe trend direction
- Trend strength alignment
- Market regime classification
- Volatility qualification (ATR window)
- Spread and execution cost check
- Liquidity threshold validation
- Minimum risk-to-reward requirement
- Entry precision score
- Session filter (Tokyo / London / New York)
- Broker and symbol constraints
- Event/news filter (configurable)
- Global exposure and risk limits
Only setups passing all gates are eligible for execution, ensuring low-risk, high-quality trade opportunities.
Exit & Position Management
- Hierarchical take-profit structure
- TP1: Partial close with break-even adjustment
- TP2: Additional partial close with continued trailing
- Final exit: Dynamic ATR-based trailing (optional)
- All exit actions are rule-based and logged
Risk & Safety Controls
- No martingale, grid, averaging, or arbitrage
- Margin and broker-level validation before order placement
- StopsLevel and FreezeLevel compliance
- Session and volatility filters
- Maximum loss and drawdown protection
- Correlation and exposure limits
- Emergency global stop
The EA uses real stop-loss and take-profit levels at the broker to enforce risk management.
Diagnostics & Transparency
- Gate pass/fail status for each trade
- Scoring breakdown and rationale
- Regime and volatility context
- Risk-to-reward evaluation
- Entry and exit rationale
Diagnostics can be enabled or disabled to reduce performance overhead.
Optional Notifications
- Trade open and close events
- Partial exits
- Stop-loss and trailing updates
- Summary statistics
Notifications are optional and do not affect core EA execution.
Technical Architecture
- Object-oriented modular design
- Deterministic execution flow
- Broker-agnostic pricing normalization
- Throttled trade modifications
- No repainting logic
- Optimized for H1 timeframe
Recommended Symbols & Timeframe
- EURUSD (primary)
- XAUUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- USDCHF
- AUDUSD, NZDUSD
- Selected cross pairs
- Recommended timeframe: H1
Intended Users
- Traders who prioritize controlled risk
- Users seeking limit-entry precision
- Portfolio traders running multiple symbols
- Users who value transparent trade logic
Important Notes & Disclaimer
Market conditions vary; results depend on symbol, timeframe, broker, and settings. No guaranteed profits. The EA may remain idle if no high-quality trade setups are detected.
What’s New / Changes:
- Ghost exits fixed – trades will no longer close prematurely due to CleanEntry safety misfires.
- SL/TP enforcement improved – all trades now strictly respect stop loss and take profit levels.
- Stability corrections – minor post-release fixes to improve execution reliability.
- Virtual order mode fully respects max positions per symbol.
- Risk protection remains active – daily loss, max drawdown, and margin safeguards continue to protect your capital.
Important Notes:
In CleanEntry mode, multiple signals may occasionally open extra trades per symbol — this is by design.
Safety exits (daily loss, max drawdown, margin) may close trades early to protect your account.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by issues in the previous version. These fixes ensure more stable and reliable trading.
Support
For technical support and usage questions:
Email: emluprecisionai@gmail.com
Developer: Ali Shimaz