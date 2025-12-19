Key Highlights

Product Description

Introduction / Story

Emlu AI AutoTrader PRO V1 - EA Description

After releasing the free version Emlu Precision AI on December 12, it gained strong interest. Over 100 traders downloaded, tested, and explored it on demo accounts within the first week. This early feedback inspired the creation of Emlu AI AutoTrader PRO V1, designed for traders seeking professional automation, high-precision trade filtering, and institutional-grade AI intelligence for Forex and XAUUSD.

Core Strengths

AI-Powered Market Structure Analysis: Detects reversals, break zones, and trend changes using advanced scoring logic

Detects reversals, break zones, and trend changes using advanced scoring logic Virtual Order Pipeline: Ensures only high-probability trades are executed; weak setups are blocked automatically

Ensures only high-probability trades are executed; weak setups are blocked automatically Adaptive Reward-to-Risk & Volatility Filters: Skips trades with low potential profit-to-risk ratio

Skips trades with low potential profit-to-risk ratio Trend + Reversal Capable: Dynamically adjusts to market conditions, reducing exposure during unfavorable periods

Dynamically adjusts to market conditions, reducing exposure during unfavorable periods Institutional-Grade Risk Management: Single-direction trades per pair; no martingale, no grid, no hedge tricks

Single-direction trades per pair; no martingale, no grid, no hedge tricks Dynamic Trade Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account equity and scoring metrics

Supported Instruments & Timeframes

Default Optimized Symbol: XAUUSD M15

Major Forex Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD

Works on any account type (Hedging or Netting)

Compatible with ECN, Standard, and Mini accounts

Single-chart operation; no DLL required

Optional dashboard available for trade visualization

Deposit & Pair Guidance

Recommended minimum deposit: $500 for XAUUSD default settings, can trade safely with $100 on low-risk pairs.

for XAUUSD default settings, Can run on smaller accounts depending on broker minimum lot size

Safe for smaller deposits on low-risk pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EA automatically scales trade size according to equity and scoring system

Strategy Overview

Pure market structure trading logic

Trades only high-probability setups, filtered via scoring system

Virtual → Real trade system ensures low-risk execution

Fully automated, optional dashboard for trade visualization

Multi-layer filters: Reward-to-Risk, Volatility, Regime, and Gating

Performance Notes

⚠️ Backtests cannot simulate full AI auto-optimization, gating, and virtual order system. Live or demo execution is safe and properly filtered. High-score trades historically show near 100% win rate in filtered setups. Over 100 downloads of Emlu Precision AI demonstrate early demand and credibility.

Activation & Licensing

Buyers receive an activation number tied to account/VPS. EA checks license validity before enabling real trading. Short-term licenses act as trial; buyers can upgrade anytime.

Risk Disclosure

Emlu AI AutoTrader PRO V1 is designed for long-term capital stability. It does not guarantee profits every day and may remain idle until high-quality setups appear. Backtests cannot fully replicate AI auto-optimization or trade gating logic. Live or demo execution provides proper filtering and risk management.

