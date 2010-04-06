EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO — Professional MT5 EA

After the free version received over 100 downloads and valuable early testing feedback, the paid EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO was refined into a professional, high-performance EA. It is designed to help traders execute smarter, lower-risk trades with precision and consistency.

Built as a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading system, EMLU AI focuses on risk-aware trade selection, limit-order accuracy, and structured exits across varying market regimes. The modular architecture ensures stable execution on both hedging and netting accounts.

Every trade is evaluated through a multi-factor scoring pipeline, combining trend, volatility, and entry quality. This approach allows the EA to filter low-probability setups and prioritize trades that align with its institutional-grade risk controls.

Core Benefits

Smarter trade execution with multi-factor scoring

Lower-risk trading via adaptive risk management

Precision entries with limit-order logic

Structured, rule-driven exits for optimal trade management

Institutional-grade controls without martingale, grid, or hedging

Works on Hedging & Netting accounts, compatible with most brokers

Core Features

Multi-factor scoring framework (0–100) combining trend, volatility, regime, and entry quality

Regime classification: trend / range / volatility states

Multi-timeframe trend alignment for high-probability entries

Volatility and spread qualification

Limit-order execution logic with broker constraint checks

Structured, rule-driven exits

Sequential trade validation pipeline with 12 gates

Trade Validation Pipeline

Multi-timeframe trend direction

Trend strength alignment

Market regime classification

Volatility qualification (ATR window)

Spread and execution cost check

Liquidity threshold validation

Minimum risk-to-reward requirement

Entry precision score

Session filter (Tokyo / London / New York)

Broker and symbol constraints

Event/news filter (configurable)

Global exposure and risk limits

Only setups passing all gates are eligible for execution, ensuring low-risk, high-quality trade opportunities.

Exit & Position Management

Hierarchical take-profit structure

TP1: Partial close with break-even adjustment

TP2: Additional partial close with continued trailing

Final exit: Dynamic ATR-based trailing (optional)

All exit actions are rule-based and logged

Risk & Safety Controls

No martingale, grid, averaging, or arbitrage

Margin and broker-level validation before order placement

StopsLevel and FreezeLevel compliance

Session and volatility filters

Maximum loss and drawdown protection

Correlation and exposure limits

Emergency global stop

The EA uses real stop-loss and take-profit levels at the broker to enforce risk management.

Diagnostics & Transparency

Gate pass/fail status for each trade

Scoring breakdown and rationale

Regime and volatility context

Risk-to-reward evaluation

Entry and exit rationale

Diagnostics can be enabled or disabled to reduce performance overhead.

Optional Notifications

Trade open and close events

Partial exits

Stop-loss and trailing updates

Summary statistics

Notifications are optional and do not affect core EA execution.

Technical Architecture

Object-oriented modular design

Deterministic execution flow

Broker-agnostic pricing normalization

Throttled trade modifications

No repainting logic

Optimized for H1 timeframe

Recommended Symbols & Timeframe

EURUSD (primary)

XAUUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Selected cross pairs

Recommended timeframe: H1

Intended Users

Traders who prioritize controlled risk

Users seeking limit-entry precision

Portfolio traders running multiple symbols

Users who value transparent trade logic

Important Notes & Disclaimer

Market conditions vary; results depend on symbol, timeframe, broker, and settings. No guaranteed profits. The EA may remain idle if no high-quality trade setups are detected.



What’s New / Changes:

Ghost exits fixed – trades will no longer close prematurely due to CleanEntry safety misfires.

SL/TP enforcement improved – all trades now strictly respect stop loss and take profit levels.

Stability corrections – minor post-release fixes to improve execution reliability.

Virtual order mode fully respects max positions per symbol.

Risk protection remains active – daily loss, max drawdown, and margin safeguards continue to protect your capital.

Important Notes:

In CleanEntry mode, multiple signals may occasionally open extra trades per symbol — this is by design.

Safety exits (daily loss, max drawdown, margin) may close trades early to protect your account.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by issues in the previous version. These fixes ensure more stable and reliable trading.

Support

For technical support and usage questions:

Email: emluprecisionai@gmail.com

Developer: Ali Shimaz