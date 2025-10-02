Delta Quantum

Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding

This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$

Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power.
It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries.

Why choose Delta Quantum?

  • Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1.

  • Advanced customization for traders who want to take it to the next level.

  • Runs on multiple assets, allowing you to build a portfolio strategy.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Strategy & Filters

  • Two different types of Stop Loss (choose the one that fits your style, or create your own set).

  • RSI, Moving Average and ATR filters for extra precision.

  • Tight stop loss ensures controlled risk from the start.

Risk & Money Management

  • Trade window – define the hours when the EA is allowed to open positions.

  • Daily Stop Loss protection – avoid overtrading in volatile markets.

  • Equity General Stop – closes all trades when equity falls below your set limit.

  • Equity Target – lock in profits when your goal is reached.


Part of the Master Oscillators Series, Delta Quantum is your low-budget, set-and-forget solution – yet powerful enough for experienced traders to customize and scale.


Delta Quantum Inputs

Position Settings

  • Lot Size Mode: You can select between Fixed Lot and Dynamic Lot per 10,000 of your account currency. With the dynamic mode, the lot increases (or decreases) together with your account balance.
  • Lot Size: The Lot Size of your choice
  • Magic Number: Remember to change it if you want to trade more assets and/or timeframes at the same time
  • Expert Deviation in points: How much slippage you want to allow to your broser for the order execution
  • Trade window start time: When you want to start trading (string format)
  • Trade window end time: When you want the EA to stop placing new positions
  • Close positions at the end time: If true, all positions are gonna close at the end time


Strategy Settings

  • RSI period
  • RSI calculation method
  • MA period
  • MA calculation method
  • MA timeframe
  • Stoploss method: You can select between Points, ATR, Xignal Method (tight - recomended) and No Stoploss (not recommended)
  • Stoploss points or ATR multiplier: In case you selected points or ATR above
  • Stoploss extra gap in points: Used in xignal stoploss method. It adds some extra points
  • Minimum Delta distance: A minimum distance to open your positions. Only in points
  • ATR period: For your stoploss (if selected)
  • ATR timeframe

Account Protection Settings

  • Daily Stop in %: It updates every new day (brokers time). If you lose more than this %, the EA is gonna close all positions and it start trading teh next day
  • Equity Stop: An absolute value of your account currency. If you drop below this, the EA is gonna close all open positions and it is gonna exit
  • Equity Target: Absolute value again here. If you reach a specific target, the program is gonna close all open positions and it is gonna stop trading.  

General Inputs

  • Show dashboard: Turn it to false when backtesting. It will make the process much faster.


Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor provides automated trading based on user-defined parameters, but it does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Always test on a demo account before using it on a live account, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any financial losses incurred.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Easy Correlations
Ioannis Xenos
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Korele İşaretlerle Ticaretin Basitliğini Keşfedin Easy Correlations ile Hiç kolayca korele işaretlerle ticaret yapmayı öğrenmek istediniz mi? 'Easy Correlations' ile tanışın - piyasa korelasyonlarının karmaşık dünyasında yolunuzu bulmanızda yeni en iyi arkadaşınız. Aracımız, ticaretin karmaşıklıklarını basitleştirmek için tasarlanmıştır, zorlu bir stratejiyi erişilebilir ve karlı bir deneyime dönüştürür. Konsept Basitleştirildi: Temelinde, 'Easy Correlations' basit bir fikre dayanır. Genellikle
Simple CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
4.47 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Insta: @xignalcoding Xignal-Coding olarak, tüccarların piyasalarda başarılı olmalarına yardımcı olmaktan tutkulu bir şekilde ilerliyoruz. Bu nedenle, en son yaratılışımız olan Basit CCI ticaret robotu/araçlarımızı sizinle paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyoruz. Bu robotla olan temel hedefimiz, tüccarları CCI göstergesini anlamalarına ve tercih ettikleri ticaret varlıklarında bunu avantajlarına kullanmalarına yardımcı olan güvenli ve güvenilir bir araçla donatmaktır. Basit CCI ile ticaret stratejinizin
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Göstergeler
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
Göstergeler
Provlepsis Göstergesine hoş geldiniz. "Provlepsis", MQL Piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Aynı günün önceki çubuklarını analiz ederek, piyasanın potansiyel hareket aralığını doğru bir şekilde hesaplar ve gelecekteki fiyat dalgalanmaları hakkında değerli bilgiler sunar. Geleneksel ATR göstergesinin aksine, "Provlepsis" zaman faktörünü dikkate alarak farklı piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan daha güçlü bir araçtır. Gece saatlerinde gösterge daha dar bir aralık tahmin ede
FREE
Advanced CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba! Gelişmiş CCI işlem botuna ve aracına hoş geldiniz. Tercih ettiğiniz varlıkları incelemeniz ve işlem yapmanız için hepsi bir arada çözüm sunar. Bu çok yönlü araç sayesinde stratejiniz üzerinde tam kontrol sahibi olursunuz. Farklı parametreleri ayarlayarak, CCI göstergesine dayalı benzersiz bir strateji oluşturabilirsiniz. Bu strateji MA filtresi, dinamik lot boyutu, Kelly Kriteri hesaplayıcısı, dinamik ve takip eden SL ve TP seviyeleri, FTMO veya diğer prop firmaların ticaret zorlukların
Provlepsis
Ioannis Xenos
Göstergeler
Provlepsis Göstergesine hoş geldiniz. "Provlepsis", MQL Piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Aynı günün önceki çubuklarını analiz ederek, piyasanın potansiyel hareket aralığını doğru bir şekilde hesaplar ve gelecekteki fiyat dalgalanmaları hakkında değerli bilgiler sunar. Geleneksel ATR göstergesinin aksine, "Provlepsis" zaman faktörünü dikkate alarak farklı piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan daha güçlü bir araçtır. Gece saatlerinde gösterge daha dar bir aralık tahmin ede
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Oscillators ile tanışın, işlem yapmayı basit ve esnek hale getiren bir bot! RSI, CCI veya Stochastic sinyalleri arasından seçim yapın ve kendi stratejinizi oluşturun. Bu bot size birçok araç sunar, örneğin MA filtresi, dinamik lot boyutları, Kelly Kriteri hesaplayıcısı, dinamik SL ve TP seviyeleri ve daha fazlası. İşlem tarzınıza bakılmaksızın, Master Oscillators sizin için burada. Size önemli bilgiler, istatistikler ve daha fazlasını sunar, her zaman işlemlerinizi güvende tutar. Kendi iş
XC Trade Manager
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
XC Trade Manager for MT5  Manage Your Trades with Precision and Ease Welcome to XC Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for traders seeking efficient and intuitive trade management on the MT5 platform. Developed by xignalcoding.com, our seventh product in the MQL5 Market lineup, the XC Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—making informed trading decisions. Key Features 1. Orders Tab Effortlessly place and manage your trades
Correlation Signals
Ioannis Xenos
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome to Correlation Signals by Xignal Coding! Unlock hidden opportunities in the markets with our powerful correlation matrix . Whether you trade Forex, Cryptos, Indices, or Commodities, Correlation Signals helps you spot assets that move together — and tells you when their relationship creates a trade-worthy opportunity. The program continuously monitors your selected assets. When a temporary distance appears between correlated pairs, you get a clear signal: Buy the weaker asset Sell the st
Pair Spread Oscillator
Ioannis Xenos
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Pair Spread Oscillator by Xignal Coding! Ever wondered if you could monitor one asset against another—typically correlated—and spot opportunities? That’s exactly what you can do with the Pair Spread Oscillator! The Pair Spread Oscillator calculates the distance between your selected instruments and provides the mean distance and the standard deviation of your choice. This way, you can easily identify when these two instruments are moving in different directions and act before the
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt