Bear1sh Quas1modo

Advanced pattern recognition indicator that automatically detects and visualizes bearish Quasimodo formations on your charts. This powerful tool helps traders identify high-probability reversal zones for potential sell opportunities.

How It Works: The indicator identifies bearish Quasimodo patterns by finding the specific sequence: High → Low → Higher High → Lower Low. When completed, it creates a supply zone (red box) and monitors for sell signal potential opportunities or reversal (3rd picture) 
OneDirection EA
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
ONEDIRECTION EA - TİCARETİN CANAVARI UYARI: BU BÜYÜKANNE'NİN TİCARET BOTU DEĞİL!   KENDİ RİSKİNİZ ALTINDA KULLANIN - BU EA TAMAMEN VAHŞET Sadece 53$'a Aldıklarınız: • Uyumayan bir altın avcısı canavarı • Aşırı agresif ticaret stratejisi • Merhametsiz takip durdurma sistemi • XAUUSD (ALTIN) ve EURUSD üzerinde savaşta test edildi   GEREKSİNİMLER: • $10,000 Sent Hesabı (Evet, bu $100 USD) • 1:500 Kaldıraç ASGARİ (Go big or go home) • Volatiliteyi yönetmek için çelik gi
Fractal Swing Detection Pro
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders   identify key swing points in the market . By combining fractal an d pivot analysis, this indicator   provides deeper insights into price movements an d potential reversals. Key Features: Fractal Analysis:   Identify high   and low fractals with the option to use either   3 or 5 bar fractals . Fractals help detect minor reversal points within   trends. Pivot Points:   Advance d pivot
Dead Fish Indicator
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
The Dead Fish Pattern Indicator is a fresh take on the classic Quasimodo (QM) pattern, originally taught by Cikgu Mansor Sapari. But unlike traditional QM tools, this one’s laser-focused on bullish setups only—and for good reason. Why no bearish patterns? Simple: they tend to be noisy and unreliable, often throwing false signals that can mess with your trade decisions. This indicator is built to filter that out and keep things clean, especially in uptrending markets. Here’s how it works: it st
