Bear1sh Quas1modo

Advanced pattern recognition indicator that automatically detects and visualizes bearish Quasimodo formations on your charts. This powerful tool helps traders identify high-probability reversal zones for potential sell opportunities.

How It Works: The indicator identifies bearish Quasimodo patterns by finding the specific sequence: High → Low → Higher High → Lower Low. When completed, it creates a supply zone (red box) and monitors for sell signal potential opportunities or reversal (3rd picture) 
