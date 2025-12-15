Auto Fib SR MT4

Auto Fib SR automatically draws Fibonacci levels on the most recent trend and allows instant manual trend selection with a simple line drag—so you are not locked to the latest swing like most Auto Fib tools.

It is built for fast, precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance analysis, while keeping the chart clean and fully under your control.

With full-width levels enabled, Auto Fib SR goes beyond standard trend-based Fibonacci tools and converts Fibonacci levels into a chart-wide support and resistance framework in seconds.

Need a clean chart for execution? 
Simply drag the V-Line to the empty area on the right side of the price action to hide all levels instantly.


Strategy Tester: Auto Fib SR works in the Strategy Tester, but V-Line dragging is disabled. Manual trend selection is available on live charts only.


Who It's For

Auto Fib is built for traders who:

  • Need correct and precise Fibonacci levels with minimal effort
  • Want fast, reliable full chart support and resistance analysis based on Fibonacci theory
  • Prefer a clean, uncluttered chart for trade execution whenever needed 


Key Features:

  • Automatic trend detection with optional manual trend selection via simple line drag

  • Automatic adjustment of Fibonacci levels when the trend leg extends (works in both auto and manual modes)

  • Fibonacci Expansion feature for planning projected target levels (can be disabled)

  • Full-width levels option to instantly convert Fibonacci levels into a chart-wide support & resistance overlay


Drag the V-Line To Manually Select A Trend

By default, the tool automatically identifies the most recent trend leg.

Need Fibonacci levels on a different move?  Simply drag the V-Line to the start of the impulse leg you want to measure.

(Dragging the V-Line disables Auto Mode. To re-enable Auto Mode, click the ‘Fib Back’ button.)


Fibonacci Expansion

The Auto Fibonacci tool now includes Fibonacci Expansion Levels, which can be enabled in the input settings. Perfect for identifying measured-move targets, AB=CD symmetry, trend continuation zones, and institutional projection areas.

Expansion levels are drawn only after price retraces to at least the 0.382 Fibonacci level or deeper, ensuring projections remain as reliable as possible.


Show/Hide Feature

Dragging the V-Line to the right of the price action hides all Fibonacci levels. To restore them, simply click the 'Fib Back' button.


Full-Chart Support & Resistance Levels

Enabling Full Chart Width in the input settings extends all horizontal Fibonacci levels across the entire chart.

With this option active, dragging the V-Line instantly transforms Auto Fib SR into a full-chart support and resistance overlay, ideal for higher-level structure analysis.




