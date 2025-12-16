Smart Trend Zones

VP Trend Zones MT5 lets trend traders track institutional activity through a clear support and resistance heatmap built from volume profile, showing exactly where price has already accepted value and is therefore most likely to react again.

Unlike standard volume profile indicators that rely on side-mounted volume bars, VP Trend Zones places important levels directly on the chart, making support and resistance instantly visible and far easier to read.

By analyzing volume inside the active trend, VP Trend Zones highlights:

High-volume zones where pullbacks often stall or reverse

Low-volume areas where price tends to move quickly

Key volume levels that repeatedly act as support or resistance

The result is a clear reaction map for the trend, helping traders to:

Stay patient during pullbacks

Enter with confidence instead of anticipation

Trade with institutional participation, not against it

To remove the need for constant screen-watching, VP Trend Zones also includes an easy-to-use, point-and-click level alert system. Simply click a level to place an alert and let the tool notify when price reaches it.

VP Trend Zones is built for traders who want clarity over clutter and structure over guesswork when trading pullbacks and trend continuations.





Who It’s For

This tool is built for traders who:

Want to track smart money activity specifically within trend setups, using a clear visual tool that automatically adapts as the trend extends

Need key reaction levels displayed directly on the chart to trade pullbacks and trend continuations with structure and confidence

Don’t want to miss important level reactions and need a faster, simpler alternative to the default MetaTrader alert system for level-based alerts





What Makes It Powerful

VP Trend Zones automatically detects the active trend and scans volume inside that trend for ease of use.

At the same time, it is not locked to automatic detection. With a simple drag of the V-Line, any other or higher-level trend can be analyzed instantly.

To add deeper context, VP Trend Zones also includes optional Smart Money Concepts–based tools, such as Fair Value Gaps and Premium / Discount zones.

These provide an additional layer of confluence and can be enabled or disabled at any time to keep the chart clean.





Key Features

Institutional volume profile X-ray inside active trends

Reveals where the highest trading activity occurred within the active trend to highlight meaningful reaction zones.

One-click level alerts

Pinpoint a key level and place an alert with a single click to monitor price without screen-watching.

Automatic trend detection with manual override

Automatically tracks the active trend, while the V-Line can be dragged to analyze any other or higher-level trend.

Auto-updating zones as the trend extends

Zones adjust automatically as the trend leg develops, keeping the analysis accurate without re-drawing.

Optional institutional confluence tools

Enable Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Premium / Discount zones for additional confluence (can be disabled in inputs).



Level Alerts Logic

Alerts are placed directly on the selected price level by clicking a volume level on the chart structure.

When an alert is active:

A price label is displayed at the alert level

A bell icon appears on the level line

Notes:

Only one alert can be active at a time.

Alerts are always price-locked, not volume-node–locked: If the volume distribution changes later and the max node shifts, the alert remains fixed at the original price.

Placing an alert automatically switches the tool to manual mode.

Alerts are cleared automatically by:

A chart (timeframe) change.

A V-Line drag.





Includes Optional Indicators

The tool includes optional indicators that are perfect to complement volume profile analysis. These can be enabled or disabled in the input settings:

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Expose inefficiencies left by aggressive price movement and frequent reaction zones.

Premium and Discount Zones: Divide the trend at equilibrium. Discount favors long-side reactions, Premium favors short-side reactions.





Show/Hide Feature

Dragging the V-Line to the right of the price action hides the zones. To restore them, simply click the 'Line Back' button.



