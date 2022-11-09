AI Signal
- Göstergeler
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Sürüm: 2.10
- Güncellendi: 9 Kasım 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint
Instructions:
- Load indicator. Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets. Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours
- Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.
- Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow or at discretion.