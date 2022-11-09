AI Signal

AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint

Instructions:

  • Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours
  • Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion. 
  • Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion. 


Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own discretion. Manage risk with this indicator easily.


