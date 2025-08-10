Fibo Eminence Signal

BONUS INDICATOR HERE : https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools


🔁 Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal

1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw

  • The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa)

  • Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification

📢 “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.”

2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone

  • Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone)

  • This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom)

  • Wait for the price to enter this zone

3️⃣ Confirm in the Sell Area

  • When the price is inside the blue zone:

    • You can enter immediately

    • Or wait for candle confirmation (e.g., bearish engulfing, pin bar)

📌 The green zone above is the MAX LAYER / additional sell limit
📌 The blue zone is the main entry zone

4️⃣ Set Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss Line → Above the green zone (highest level)

  • Take Profit Line → Below (automatically set by the system)

💡 All SL and TP levels are automatically shown on the chart!

5️⃣ Monitor or Let It Run

  • After entering:

    • You can leave the trade with SL/TP set

    • Or monitor manually according to your strategy

📈 Quick Example:

✅ Fibonacci appears (auto + alert)
✅ Price enters blue zone
✅ SELL entry at 3404.34
✅ Stop Loss at 3409.91
✅ Take Profit at 3388.52
✅ DONE ✅


