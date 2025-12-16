Volume Zones

Short-term price movement is largely driven by institutional trading activity.
Volume Profile is a proven method for identifying where price has attracted real interest—and where reactions are most likely to occur.

Volume Zones transforms volume profile into a clear, full-chart support and resistance heatmap, making it easy to spot and mark the most important price levels at a glance—much faster and clearer than traditional volume bars displayed at the side of the chart.

With optional one-click price alerts, key levels can be monitored automatically, removing the need to watch the chart continuously.

Built for traders using Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts, or support and resistance, Volume Zones places objective, volume-based key levels directly on the chart.

Launch Notice: Volume Zones is now available as an upgraded paid version. The current price reflects a limited-time launch offer.

Strategy Tester Notice: Volume Zones works in the Strategy Tester, but the alerts feature is not supported there due to Strategy Tester limitations. Alerts are available on live charts only.

Who It Is For

Volume Zones is designed for traders who:

  • Use Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts, or Volume Profile and need a clear, objective way to identify the price levels that actually matter
  • Want reliable, volume-based support and resistance levels that can be easily marked and monitored on the chart
  • Prefer the tool to monitor price and notify them automatically via alerts when key levels are reached, instead of watching the chart constantly


Key Features

Institutional-Style Support & Resistance Heatmap
A clear, volume-profile-based heatmap that highlights institutional support and resistance, making key trading levels easy to identify and mark.

Show / Hide Heatmap Instantly
The heatmap can be hidden or shown with a single button click to keep the chart clean when needed.

One-Click Price Alerts
Instant price alerts can be placed with a single click (if enabled), allowing key levels to be monitored automatically without constant screen time.

Optimized for Low CPU Usage
The heatmap updates only when necessary (for example, when a new bar forms), ensuring smooth and efficient performance even on multiple charts.


Price Alerts (Simple & Time-Saving)

Volume Zones includes a fast, one-click alert system designed to save time and reduce unnecessary screen-watching.

To set an alert, simply click a level line—no menus and no manual price input required. Alerts are automatically cancelled when the chart timeframe changes, making them more efficient and practical than the default MetaTrader alert system for short-term level monitoring.

These alerts are best suited for situations where a level interaction is expected in the near term, allowing other tasks to be handled while the tool monitors price in the background.

Important:

Alerts are bound to the price level, not to the volume node line itself. Node lines may shift as the volume distribution changes, but the alert remains fixed at the original price to ensure consistent and predictable behavior.

Tip:

If alerts are not actively used, it is recommended to disable this feature in the inputs to avoid accidentally triggering alerts when clicking a level.


How to Use Volume Zones in Trading

Volume Zones highlight the areas where the market has shown strong commitment—high-volume regions that behave like gravity points on the chart.

Price often reacts to these zones, returns to them, and can remain inside them for extended periods.
These behaviors create multiple high-probability trading opportunities:

1. Trade the Return (Gravity Effect)

Use each zone as a natural target.
High-volume areas attract price back toward them; when price moves away, it often returns to rebalance, creating clean and predictable retest setups.

2. Trade the Range

Inside a zone, price requires significant momentum to break out.
This makes these areas ideal for range trading, scalping, and mean-reversion, as price commonly slows, consolidates, and rotates within high-volume clusters.

3. Trade the Reaction

Use the internal value lines (peak-volume levels) for quick reaction trades.
Price frequently bounces near the maximum volume points, and these key levels are automatically displayed—perfect for fast, precise entries.


Tip: Optimize the Profile

Zones are generated from the visible-range volume profile.

As you adjust the chart scale, the visible range updates—and the profile adapts instantly.

By zooming in or out, you can refine the data shown and reveal clearer, sharper, and more precise zone profiles.




