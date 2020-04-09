Pulse Panel

PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading.

Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD, this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature:

What You Get in the FREE Version

  • One-click instant execution (buy/sell)
  • Real-time currency strength meter
  • Precise momentum scanner
  • Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction
  • Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, stop-loss status
  • Automatic partial close when target is reached
  • Automatic breakeven as soon as the trade is in profit
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on your risk %
  • ATR or fixed-point stop-loss options
  • Risk-reward based take-profit
  • Daily performance summary
  • Automatic chart synchronization: click any asset and all your open charts instantly switch to the same symbol – perfect for multi-timeframe analysis

No time limit. No feature restrictions. No pop-ups.
Just the real PulsePanel experience on two highly tradable pairs – more than enough to feel the difference in speed, discipline and clarity.

When you’re ready for unlimited pairs and advanced options, the Pro upgrade is one click away : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157289

YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор  Mono Waves  предназначен для отображения на графике волнового поведения рынка. Его внешний вид представлен на слайде 1. Этот индикатор использует в своей работе индикатор  PPPC  ( Point - Percent Price Channel ), который можно бесплатно скачать в  Маркете .             Когда рынок движется вверх верхняя граница ценового канала строится по ценам  High  свечей (более подробно см. описание индикатора PPPC по ссылке данной выше). Чем выше поднимаются цены  High , тем выше под
FREE
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Утилиты
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
FREE
TickChart Indicator Lite for MT5
Mika Akimoto
Индикаторы
TickChart Indicator plots tick line on the main window of MetaTrader. In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted.  The tick-line shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Эксперты
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Утилиты
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Полный контроль над вашей торговлей! Вы торгуете несколькими инструментами и хотите моментально видеть свою прибыль ? SymbolMonitor 1.3 – это мощный советник , который автоматически анализирует доходность по каждому символу и предлагает гибкие настройки и оповещения! Новые функции в версии 1.3 Настраиваемые визуальные параметры – меняйте шрифт, размер и цвет текса под себя Автоматические уведомления – получайте оповещения при достижении целевой прибыли Точн
Skin for EA MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Утилиты
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, tak
FREE
Flash counter
Renato Aparecido Braguini
Утилиты
Contador de tempo que iniciará outro candle. Este indicador conta o tempo que falta para terminal um candle e iniciar outro, funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico. Em seus parametros de configurações permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da fonte da letra. Gratis para teste por 15 dias. Contador de tempo do candle. Permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da letra. Após baixar o contador de tempo de candle Flash arraste para o gráfico, configure o tamanho da fonte desejado e as cores preferidas.
FREE
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Утилиты
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
Switcher Dashboard
Emanuel L John
Индикаторы
Take control of your trading workspace with the Switcher Dashboard – a smart and efficient tool that auto-detects all open charts (Forex, VIX, stocks) and turns them into neatly organized, color-coded buttons for instant chart switching.  Key Features: One-click chart navigation – Seamlessly switch between charts with a single click. Trend visualization – Instantly identify bullish or bearish conditions with clear color cues. Flexible layout options – Choose from 4 customizable views (left, righ
FREE
Daily Drop Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Automate Your Strategy! Use the Expert Advisor Daily Drop Analyzer to automatically execute the strategy, with filters, configurable parameters, and order management. Check it here: Daily Drop Analyzer EA Daily Drop Analyzer is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that performs historical tests based on daily percentage drops. It analyzes up to 200 Market Watch symbols to identify recurring entry levels within a configurable range. The calculation uses daily candles (default: 120 days) and
FREE
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
Утилиты
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Утилиты
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.64 (14)
Индикаторы
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
Bulls Bears Force
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Welcome to the Minions Labs' reinterpretation of the Classic Bulls & Bears Power , developed by Alexander Elder a long ago. Since the 2 indicators: Bull Power and Bear Power were histogram-based indicators and having 2 indicators in the same chart and occupy too much screen, we decided to mix them into ONE Line and Color-based indicator, which give us all the information we need. The Bull & Bear Power indicators help you determine the strength of BUYERS (Bulls) vs. SELLERS (Bears). Basically, it
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Утилиты
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Библиотеки
ПОСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ МОИ БЕСПЛАТНЫЕ ПРОДУКТЫ NewsXpert был разработан, чтобы дать трейдерам четкий, структурированный обзор всех предстоящих экономических событий прямо на графике. Твой фильтр экономических новостей в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5 . Индикатор автоматически определяет все релевантные новости для выбранных валют и отмечает их цветными линиями (низкое, среднее, высокое влияние). Так ты всегда точно знаешь, когда и какие новости могут двигать рынок - без открытия внешних календарей
FREE
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Индикаторы
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
EA Pro Risk Panel
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
Эксперты
EA PRO Risk Panel — панель управления торговлей и риском для MetaTrader 5 Благодарности: Разработано Sayed Ali Ordibehesht и AliReza Asefpour. Кратко EA PRO Risk Panel помогает рассчитать риск, просматривать ордера на графике и исполнять рыночные и отложенные ордера с понятными настройками объёма, Stop Loss и Take Profit. Это не сигнальный сервис и не даёт гарантии прибыли. Функции >> Рыночные и отложенные ордера BUY/SELL по текущим Bid/Ask. BUY/SELL по отложке с перетаскиваемой линией входа
FREE
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
Эксперты
[Translated with ChatGPT] Не стесняйтесь скачать это абсолютно бесплатно, если вам нравится. У меня есть здесь менеджер скальпинга: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 [Не стесняйтесь предложить улучшения, которые могут быть внедрены. Этот советник навсегда останется бесплатным.] Таймфрейм: от 5 минут и выше (на 1-минутном таймфрейме свечи очень короткие, стоп-лосс не может быть установлен) Валюты: Мультивалютный Настройки: Объем лота: объем торговли для советника Продолжительно
FREE
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для отображения результатов сделок на графике Этот индикатор создан для визуализации результатов торговли непосредственно на графике, что помогает трейдерам легко анализировать свою стратегию и эффективность сделок. Индикатор автоматически отображает все открытые, закрытые и отложенные ордера, добавляя к ним дополнительную информацию для удобства анализа. Особенности: Визуализация сделок : Отображение всех точек входа и выхода на графике с указанием направления (покупка/продажа). Показ
FREE
FX Calendar on chart
Andrei Sviatlichny
Утилиты
Отображает события Форекс Календаря на графике в виде разноцветных линий, в зависимости от важности новости. Отображает валюту и влияние новости (при наличии). ОПЦИИ: Отображать только новости по валютной паре или Все новости. Отображать новости по основным валютам (на выбор). Установка временного интервала отображаемых новостей. Выбор важности отображаемых событий. Отображение влияний новостей (Impacts) и валюты на графике.
FREE
Connector Solutions Binance
Alexey Smirnov
Утилиты
Connector Solutions Binance — это сервисная программа для копирования сделок на биржу Binance. Он будет полезен Вам, если Вы торгуете в MetaTrader 5, но при этом хотите что бы ваши сделки попадали на криптовалютную биржу Binance. Connector Solutions Binance копирует сделки с демо-счета, заключенные через MetaTrader 5 (на этом демо-счету должны быть криптовалюты с которыми хотите работать) Данная версия Connector Solutions Binance бесплатная и поэтому работает только с AAVEUSDT, что бы Вы мог
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Индикаторы
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Importing ticks Binance
Denis Bogdanov
Утилиты
Сервис для трансляции котировок выбранных криптовалют в MT5. Графики с криптовалютами создаются в окне Market Watch. К графикам применимо большинство стандартных и пользовательских индикаторов. Настройки : настройка значение What kind of graphs to broadcast Futures - фьючерсные графики c USDT Spot - спотовые графики криптовалют Coins SPOT 1-6 Список криптовалют для создания графиков SPOT. Ввод через пробел, к примеру: BTC ETH BNB Coins FUTURES 1-6 Список криптовалют для создания графиков FUTURES
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Индикаторы
Функции Индикатор для торговли по уровням Фибоначчи График Фибоначчи рисуется на основе предыдущего выбранного бара из 1H, 4H, 1D и 1W. Когда рыночная цена касается уровня Фибоначчи, меняется цвет, и отображается время касания. График Фибоначчи рисуется на уровнях -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100 и 123.6, и график обновляется при обновлении бара. Переменные Таймфрейм: График Фибоначчи рисуется с выбранным таймфреймом из 1H, 4H, 1D и 1W. FiboWidth: Определяет толщину уровня. FiboStyl
FREE
Triple Moving Average
Bambang Arief
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trading setup could be a simple thing. Triple Moving Average is a popular trading strategy to analyze market trends. It provides clear signals for identifying uptrends and downtrends based on the relative positioning and crossovers of short-term, medium-term, and long-term. Comparing Triple MA of two different time frame, provide a comprehensive look of price movement.
FREE
