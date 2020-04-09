Pulse Panel

PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading.

Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD, this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature:

What You Get in the FREE Version

  • One-click instant execution (buy/sell)
  • Real-time currency strength meter
  • Precise momentum scanner
  • Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction
  • Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, stop-loss status
  • Automatic partial close when target is reached
  • Automatic breakeven as soon as the trade is in profit
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on your risk %
  • ATR or fixed-point stop-loss options
  • Risk-reward based take-profit
  • Daily performance summary
  • Automatic chart synchronization: click any asset and all your open charts instantly switch to the same symbol – perfect for multi-timeframe analysis

No time limit. No feature restrictions. No pop-ups.
Just the real PulsePanel experience on two highly tradable pairs – more than enough to feel the difference in speed, discipline and clarity.

When you’re ready for unlimited pairs and advanced options, the Pro upgrade is one click away : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157289

추천 제품
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
지표
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the  Market .              When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise
FREE
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
유틸리티
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
FREE
TickChart Indicator Lite for MT5
Mika Akimoto
지표
TickChart Indicator plots tick line on the main window of MetaTrader. In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted.  The tick-line shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
유틸리티
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – 당신의 트레이딩을 완벽하게 제어하세요! 여러 종목을 거래하며 실시간으로 수익을 확인하고 싶으신가요? SymbolMonitor 1.3 은 각 종목의 수익성을 자동으로 분석 하고, 유연한 설정과 알림 기능 을 제공하는 강력한 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다! 1.3 버전의 새로운 기능 사용자 맞춤형 시각적 설정 – 글꼴, 크기 및 텍스트 색상 조정 가능 자동 알림 기능 – 목표 수익에 도달하면 알림을 받음 정확한 수익 계산 – 총 거래량, 수익, 스왑 및 수수료 표시 실시간 데이터 업데이트 – 모든 데이터가 자동으로 새로고침됨 2개 언어 지원 – Русский / English (설정에서 변경 가능) 중요! 1랏당 수수료는 직접 입력해야 합니다 , 왜냐하면 브로커 및 종목별로 다르기 때문입니다. 정확한 순이익 계산을 위해 설정에서 값을 지정하세요! SymbolMonitor가 필요한 사람 다중 자
Skin for EA MT5
Nina Yermolenko
유틸리티
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, tak
FREE
Flash counter
Renato Aparecido Braguini
유틸리티
Contador de tempo que iniciará outro candle. Este indicador conta o tempo que falta para terminal um candle e iniciar outro, funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico. Em seus parametros de configurações permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da fonte da letra. Gratis para teste por 15 dias. Contador de tempo do candle. Permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da letra. Após baixar o contador de tempo de candle Flash arraste para o gráfico, configure o tamanho da fonte desejado e as cores preferidas.
FREE
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
유틸리티
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
Switcher Dashboard
Emanuel L John
지표
Take control of your trading workspace with the Switcher Dashboard – a smart and efficient tool that auto-detects all open charts (Forex, VIX, stocks) and turns them into neatly organized, color-coded buttons for instant chart switching.  Key Features: One-click chart navigation – Seamlessly switch between charts with a single click. Trend visualization – Instantly identify bullish or bearish conditions with clear color cues. Flexible layout options – Choose from 4 customizable views (left, righ
FREE
Daily Drop Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (1)
지표
Automate Your Strategy! Use the Expert Advisor Daily Drop Analyzer to automatically execute the strategy, with filters, configurable parameters, and order management. Check it here: Daily Drop Analyzer EA Daily Drop Analyzer is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that performs historical tests based on daily percentage drops. It analyzes up to 200 Market Watch symbols to identify recurring entry levels within a configurable range. The calculation uses daily candles (default: 120 days) and
FREE
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
유틸리티
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
유틸리티
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
지표
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
MiEasyOrderMT5
Carlos Miguel Iriondo
유틸리티
Mi Easy Order MT5 es un programa diseñado para facilitar y optimizar la ejecución de operaciones de compra y venta en los mercados financieros, proporcionando al trader una herramienta práctica, precisa y confiable para la gestión del riesgo. Su objetivo principal es simplificar el proceso de entrada al mercado, eliminando cálculos manuales y reduciendo errores comunes que suelen producirse al momento de definir el tamaño de la posición. El sistema permite al usuario ingresar como parámetro el n
FREE
Bulls Bears Force
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
지표
Welcome to the Minions Labs' reinterpretation of the Classic Bulls & Bears Power , developed by Alexander Elder a long ago. Since the 2 indicators: Bull Power and Bear Power were histogram-based indicators and having 2 indicators in the same chart and occupy too much screen, we decided to mix them into ONE Line and Color-based indicator, which give us all the information we need. The Bull & Bear Power indicators help you determine the strength of BUYERS (Bulls) vs. SELLERS (Bears). Basically, it
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
유틸리티
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
라이브러리
여기를 클릭하여 제 모든 무료 제품을 확인하세요 NewsXpert 는 향후 발표될 모든 경제 이벤트를 차트 위에서 명확하고 구조적으로 보여주기 위해 개발되었습니다. 당신의 MetaTrader 5 를 위한 실시간 뉴스 필터 입니다. 이 인디케이터는 선택한 통화와 관련된 모든 중요 뉴스를 자동으로 감지하고, 색상으로 구분된 라인(낮음, 중간, 높음 영향도)으로 표시합니다. 이를 통해 외부 캘린더나 탭을 열 필요 없이, 시장을 움직일 뉴스가 언제 , 무엇인지 항상 정확하게 파악할 수 있습니다.  NewsXpert 는 경제적 불확실성을 예측 가능하게 만들어주며, 필요한 정보를 바로 필요한 위치 — 즉 차트 위에 실시간으로 제공해줍니다. 명확한 시각화, 정확한 사전 알림 시간, 그리고 정말 중요한 통화와 이벤트만 필터링할 수 있는 기능 덕분에, 당신의 트레이딩은 더 차분하고, 더 구조적이며, 훨씬 더 프로페셔널해집니다. 반응하는 것이 아니라, NewsXpert 를 사용하면 미리 준비하고
FREE
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
지표
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
지표
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
지표
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
EA Pro Risk Panel
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
Experts
EA PRO Risk Panel — MetaTrader 5용 거래·리스크 관리 패널 감사의 글: 개발: Sayed Ali Ordibehesht, AliReza Asefpour 개요 본 패널은 리스크 산정, 차트 내 주문 미리보기, 볼륨·손절·익절 제어와 함께 시장가/대기 주문 실행을 돕습니다. 신호를 제공하지 않으며 수익을 보장하지 않습니다. 기능 >> 시장가·대기 주문 현재 호가로 매수/매도 실행. 차트의 드래그 가능한 진입선으로 대기 매수/매도 배치. 배치 시 SL/TP 설정 가능; 모든 레벨은 틱 크기와 브로커 규정에 맞게 표준화. >> 부분 청산 (TP1/TP2/TP3) 3개 TP 행(행별 비율); Total%는 활성 행의 기계적 합. HIT(DONE) 시 해당 행 잠금 및 스타일 갱신; 상태는 티켓 단위로 유지(헤지 지원). 선택: TP1 도달 시 한 번만 SL을 손익분기점(스프레드 포함)으로 이동. >> 차트 표시와 라벨 Entry/SL/TP 선이 대기 주문 기
FREE
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
Experts
(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
FREE
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
지표
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
지표
Indicator for Displaying Trade Results on the Chart This indicator is designed to visualize trading results directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to analyze their strategy and trade performance. It automatically displays all open, closed, and pending orders, along with additional information for convenient analysis. Features: Trade Visualization : Displays all entry and exit points on the chart with clear indications of direction (buy/sell). Profit/Loss Display : Each trade is anno
FREE
FX Calendar on chart
Andrei Sviatlichny
유틸리티
FREE
Connector Solutions Binance
Alexey Smirnov
유틸리티
Connector Solutions Binance — Binance 가상화폐 거래소에서 거래를 복사하기 위한 전문적인 프로그램.  MetaTrader 5를 이용하지만 귀하의 거래를 가상화폐 거래소에서도, 예컨대,  Binance에 있는 것을 원하시는 분들에게 추천드립니다.  Connector Solutions Binance - MetaTrader 5를 통해서 데모 계정을 복사합니다. (데모 계정에 사용하고 싶은 가상화폐가 있어야 합니다)  해당 버전은 Connector Solutions Binance  무료인데 기능성을 테스트를 하기 위한 만들어낸 프로그램입니다.  그리고 AAVEUSDT 가상화폐만 사용 가능합니다. 풀 버전의 링크는 다음과 같습니다.  https://connector.solutions 시작 케이스: 시작하기 전에 Binance에서 먼저 API 키를 받아야 합니다. https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/752065 또한 웹사이트에서 쿠코인
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
지표
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Importing ticks Binance
Denis Bogdanov
유틸리티
Service for broadcasting quotes of selected cryptocurrencies to MT5. Charts with cryptocurrencies are created in the Market Watch window. Most standard and custom indicators are applicable to the charts. Settings : setting description What kind of graphs to broadcast Futures - futures charts c USDT Spot - spot charts of cryptocurrencies Coins SPOT 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies for creating SPOT charts. Enter with a space, for example: BTC ETH BNB Coins FUTURES 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies to crea
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
지표
기능 피보나치 리트레이스먼트 트레이딩을 위한 지표 1H, 4H, 1D 및 1W 중에서 선택한 이전 바를 기반으로 피보나치 차트가 그려집니다. 시장 가격이 피보나치 레벨에 닿으면 색상이 변경되고 닿은 시간이 표시됩니다. -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100 및 123.6 레벨에 피보나치 그래프가 그려지며, 바가 업데이트될 때마다 차트가 새로 고침됩니다. 변수 타임프레임: 1H, 4H, 1D 및 1W 중에서 선택한 타임프레임으로 피보나치 차트가 그려집니다. FiboWidth: 레벨의 두께를 결정합니다. FiboStyle: 피봇 레벨의 스타일을 설정합니다. TouchedColor: 닿았을 때 변경되는 색상입니다. 오류가 있거나 개선 사항이 있다면 의견을 남겨주세요. 평가는 개발자에게 큰 도움이 됩니다. 만족하셨다면 5성을 부여해 주시기 바랍니다.
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (106)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ5> МТ5", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
유틸리티
쉽고 간편하게 거래 자본을 보호하세요 거래 자본을 보호하는 것은 자본을 키우는 것만큼 중요합니다. KT Equity Protector는 귀하의 개인 리스크 매니저로서, 계좌의 순자산(에퀴티)을 지속적으로 모니터링하며, 사전에 설정한 손절 또는 수익 목표에 도달하면 모든 보유 및 예약 주문을 자동으로 종료하여 손실을 방지하거나 수익을 고정합니다. 감정적인 결정이나 추측은 이제 그만—KT Equity Protector가 24시간 내내 믿을 수 있는 자본 보호를 제공합니다. KT Equity Protector는 모든 차트를 자동으로 닫아 다른 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(EA)의 거래를 중단시킬 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 EA를 수동으로 다시 시작할 때까지 어떠한 추가 거래도 이루어지지 않으며, 사용자는 완전한 통제권과 심리적 안정을 얻게 됩니다. 작동 방식 에퀴티 손절(손실 방지): 예를 들어 계좌 잔고가 $10,000이고 에퀴티 손절을 $1,000로 설정한 경우, 순자산이 $9,000로
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
유틸리티
OrderManager   소개: MT5용 혁신적인 유틸리티 MetaTrader 5용 새로운 Order Manager 유틸리티를 통해 전문가처럼 거래를 관리하세요. 단순성과 사용 편의성을 염두에 두고 설계된 Order Manager는 각 거래와 관련된 위험을 쉽게 정의하고 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 보다 효과적인 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 최적화할 수 있습니다. OrderManager에 대한 자세한 정보는 매뉴얼을 참조하십시오. [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 주요 특징: 위험 관리: 거래의 위험을 빠르고 쉽게 정의하여 더 나은 결정을 내리고 거래 성능을 향상시킵니다. 시각적 표현: 열린 포지션을 명확하고 간결하게 이해하기 위해 거래와 관련된 위험을 그래픽으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주문 수정: 몇 번의 클릭만으로 주문을 쉽게 수정하거나 닫아, 거래 과정을 간소화하고 소중한 시간을 절약합니다. 손끝의 뉴스: 한
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
유틸리티
차트 동기화 표시기 - 터미널 창의 그래픽 개체를 동기화하도록 설계되었습니다. TradePanel 에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모는 여기 에서 확인하세요. 객체를 다른 차트로 복사하려는 차트에 표시기를 설치하세요. 이 차트에 생성된 그래픽 개체는 표시기에 의해 동일한 기호가 있는 모든 차트에 자동으로 복사됩니다. 표시기는 그래픽 개체의 변경 사항도 복사합니다. 입력 매개변수: Exception - 복사할 필요가 없는 그래픽 개체 이름의 접두사입니다. 여러 접두사를 ';'으로 구분하여 입력하여 지정할 수 있습니다. Custom symbols - 그래픽 개체를 복사(동기화)할 추가 기호입니다. 세미콜론(;)으로 구분하여 여러 기호를 지정할 수 있습니다. SyncVLINE - 수직선을 동기화합니다. SyncHLINE - 수평선. SyncTREND - 추세선. SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 각도별 추세선 SyncCYC
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
제작자의 제품 더 보기
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
유틸리티
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
FREE
DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
지표
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
FREE
AutoPilotFX Pro
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of  order management Take your trading to new heights with our  Trade Assistant  designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant   with Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calc
Trend Pilot Fx
HEGUI Morad
지표
This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points. Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely
DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
HEGUI Morad
지표
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
HEGUI Morad
지표
Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
DMI Smoothed CCI plus
HEGUI Morad
지표
DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Gold ai predator
HEGUI Morad
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE: $60 Only the first 10 copies! Next price: $90 Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD). It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click. Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benefi
AutoPilot Easy Panel
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades. Key Features: Visual trade preparation
Pulse Panel Pro
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변