Pulse Panel

PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading.

Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD, this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature:

What You Get in the FREE Version

  • One-click instant execution (buy/sell)
  • Real-time currency strength meter
  • Precise momentum scanner
  • Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction
  • Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, stop-loss status
  • Automatic partial close when target is reached
  • Automatic breakeven as soon as the trade is in profit
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on your risk %
  • ATR or fixed-point stop-loss options
  • Risk-reward based take-profit
  • Daily performance summary
  • Automatic chart synchronization: click any asset and all your open charts instantly switch to the same symbol – perfect for multi-timeframe analysis

No time limit. No feature restrictions. No pop-ups.
Just the real PulsePanel experience on two highly tradable pairs – more than enough to feel the difference in speed, discipline and clarity.

When you’re ready for unlimited pairs and advanced options, the Pro upgrade is one click away : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157289

Produtos recomendados
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Indicadores
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the  Market .              When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise
FREE
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilitários
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
FREE
TickChart Indicator Lite for MT5
Mika Akimoto
Indicadores
TickChart Indicator plots tick line on the main window of MetaTrader. In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted.  The tick-line shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilitários
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Controle total sobre o seu trading! Você opera com múltiplos ativos e deseja ver seus lucros em tempo real ? SymbolMonitor 1.3 é um poderoso robô que analisa automaticamente a rentabilidade de cada símbolo e oferece configurações flexíveis e notificações! Novidades na versão 1.3 Configurações visuais personalizáveis – ajuste fonte, tamanho e cor do texto Notificações automáticas – receba alertas quando seu lucro atingir a meta Cálculo preciso de lucros – ex
Skin for EA MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitários
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, tak
FREE
Flash counter
Renato Aparecido Braguini
Utilitários
Contador de tempo que iniciará outro candle. Este indicador conta o tempo que falta para terminal um candle e iniciar outro, funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico. Em seus parametros de configurações permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da fonte da letra. Gratis para teste por 15 dias. Contador de tempo do candle. Permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da letra. Após baixar o contador de tempo de candle Flash arraste para o gráfico, configure o tamanho da fonte desejado e as cores preferidas.
FREE
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilitários
Este é um indicador utilitário que cria gráficos em miniatura no lado esquerdo do gráfico que você está observando. Ele é muito útil para observar diversos tempos gráficos simultaneamente, sem ter que transitar entre múltiplos gráficos. Sua configuração é simples. Você pode ter até 4 mini gráficos abertos. Eles automaticamente carregam o template do gráfico "pai". Faça bom uso! Este é um indicador gratuito, porém levou horas para desenvolvê-lo. Se desejar me pagar um café, eu agradeceria muito
FREE
Switcher Dashboard
Emanuel L John
Indicadores
Take control of your trading workspace with the Switcher Dashboard – a smart and efficient tool that auto-detects all open charts (Forex, VIX, stocks) and turns them into neatly organized, color-coded buttons for instant chart switching.  Key Features: One-click chart navigation – Seamlessly switch between charts with a single click. Trend visualization – Instantly identify bullish or bearish conditions with clear color cues. Flexible layout options – Choose from 4 customizable views (left, righ
FREE
Daily Drop Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (1)
Indicadores
Automatize sua Estratégia! Use o Expert Advisor Daily Drop Analyzer para executar automaticamente a estratégia, com filtros, parâmetros configuráveis e gerenciamento de ordens. Confira aqui: Daily Drop Analyzer EA Daily Drop Analyzer é um indicador técnico para MetaTrader 5 que realiza testes históricos baseados em quedas percentuais diárias. Ele analisa até 200 ativos do Market Watch para identificar níveis de entrada recorrentes dentro de uma faixa configurável. O cálculo utiliza candles di
FREE
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
Utilitários
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilitários
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
Indicadores
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
Bulls Bears Force
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Welcome to the Minions Labs' reinterpretation of the Classic Bulls & Bears Power , developed by Alexander Elder a long ago. Since the 2 indicators: Bull Power and Bear Power were histogram-based indicators and having 2 indicators in the same chart and occupy too much screen, we decided to mix them into ONE Line and Color-based indicator, which give us all the information we need. The Bull & Bear Power indicators help you determine the strength of BUYERS (Bulls) vs. SELLERS (Bears). Basically, it
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilitários
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Bibliotecas
CLIQUE AQUI PARA VER TODOS OS MEUS PRODUTOS GRATUITOS DashXpert   é um painel totalmente gratuito e poderoso para   MetaTrader 5 , exibindo todos os dados essenciais de   mercado, informações da conta e estatísticas de desempenho   diretamente no seu gráfico. Em vez de alternar entre janelas e abas,   DashXpert   oferece uma   visão centralizada e inteligente   - otimizada para máxima clareza, mínima distração e aparência profissional. Ele fornece uma visão clara e em tempo real das suas   pos
FREE
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
Indicadores
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicadores
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Indicadores
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
EA Pro Risk Panel
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
Experts
EA PRO Risk Panel — painel de negociação e gestão de risco para MetaTrader 5 Créditos: Desenvolvido por Sayed Ali Ordibehesht e AliReza Asefpour. Visão geral O EA PRO Risk Panel dimensiona o risco, pré-visualiza ordens no gráfico e executa ordens a mercado e pendentes com controles claros de volume, stop loss e take profit. Não fornece sinais e não garante lucro. Recursos >> Ordens a mercado e pendentes Buy/Sell a mercado com Bid/Ask atuais. Buy/Sell pendente a partir de uma linha de entrada
FREE
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
Experts
(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
FREE
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicadores
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicator for Displaying Trade Results on the Chart This indicator is designed to visualize trading results directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to analyze their strategy and trade performance. It automatically displays all open, closed, and pending orders, along with additional information for convenient analysis. Features: Trade Visualization : Displays all entry and exit points on the chart with clear indications of direction (buy/sell). Profit/Loss Display : Each trade is anno
FREE
FX Calendar on chart
Andrei Sviatlichny
Utilitários
Mostra eventos de calendário Forex no gráfico na forma de linhas multi-coloridas, dependendo da importância da notícia. Mostra a moeda e o impacto da notícia (se disponível). [OPCAO:] Exibir apenas notícias em um par de moedas ou todas as notícias. Mostrar notícias pelas principais moedas (opcional). Definir o intervalo de tempo das notícias apresentadas. Seleção da importância dos eventos exibidos. Mostrar os efeitos das notícias (impactos) e da moeda no gráfico.
FREE
Connector Solutions Binance
Alexey Smirnov
Utilitários
O Connector Solutions Binance é um programa utilitário para copiar negociações na Binance Exchange. Será útil se você negociar no MetaTrader 5, mas quiser que suas negóciações sejam colocadas em uma plataforma de troca de criptomoedas como a Binance. O Connector Solutions Binance copia negociações da conta demo feita através do MetaTrader 5 (nesta conta demo deve haver criptomoedas com as quais você deseja trabalhar). Esta versão do Connector Solutions Binance é gratuita e, portanto, só func
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicadores
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Importing ticks Binance
Denis Bogdanov
Utilitários
Service for broadcasting quotes of selected cryptocurrencies to MT5. Charts with cryptocurrencies are created in the Market Watch window. Most standard and custom indicators are applicable to the charts. Settings : setting description What kind of graphs to broadcast Futures - futures charts c USDT Spot - spot charts of cryptocurrencies Coins SPOT 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies for creating SPOT charts. Enter with a space, for example: BTC ETH BNB Coins FUTURES 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies to crea
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Funcionalidades Indicador para Negociação de Retração de Fibonacci Um gráfico de Fibonacci é desenhado com base na barra anterior selecionada entre 1H, 4H, 1D e 1W. Quando o preço de mercado toca o nível de Fibonacci, a cor muda e o horário do toque é exibido. O gráfico de Fibonacci é desenhado nos níveis -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100 e 123.6, e o gráfico é atualizado quando a barra é atualizada. Variáveis Intervalo de tempo: Um gráfico de Fibonacci é desenhado com o intervalo de
FREE
Triple Moving Average
Bambang Arief
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trading setup could be a simple thing. Triple Moving Average is a popular trading strategy to analyze market trends. It provides clear signals for identifying uptrends and downtrends based on the relative positioning and crossovers of short-term, medium-term, and long-term. Comparing Triple MA of two different time frame, provide a comprehensive look of price movement.
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
Utilitários
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
FREE
DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicadores
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
FREE
AutoPilotFX Pro
HEGUI Morad
Utilitários
Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of  order management Take your trading to new heights with our  Trade Assistant  designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant   with Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calc
Trend Pilot Fx
HEGUI Morad
Indicadores
This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points. Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely
DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
HEGUI Morad
Indicadores
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
HEGUI Morad
Indicadores
Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
DMI Smoothed CCI plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicadores
DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
HEGUI Morad
Utilitários
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
Utilitários
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Gold ai predator
HEGUI Morad
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE: $60 Only the first 10 copies! Next price: $90 Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD). It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click. Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benefi
AutoPilot Easy Panel
HEGUI Morad
Utilitários
Autopilot Easy Panel: O essencial para um trading eficaz Projetado para simplificar seu trading, o Autopilot Easy Panel é a ferramenta ideal para traders que desejam aumentar a eficiência sem se perder em funcionalidades complexas. Desenvolvido por especialistas de mercado, fornece as ferramentas essenciais para uma gestão ideal do seu dinheiro e posições. Uma experiência do usuário cuidadosamente elaborada e uma interface intuitiva permitem que você se concentre no essencial: seus trades. Funci
Pulse Panel Pro
HEGUI Morad
Utilitários
This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário