Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar

Sentiment Indicator Steffen Schmidt Göstergeler

Indicator logic (quick summary) Retail sentiment input : You type in current retail long % from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc. If > 60% long → contrarian bearish If < 40% long → contrarian bullish Else → neutral Trend bias : EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation Volatility bias : ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID” Session bias : Time-based classification (server time): Asia, London, New York Just a label + “quality factor” (Lo