MarketMarven SwingTrader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tinashe Joshua Muranganwa
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
📌 MarketMarven EA — Intelligent Multi-Currency Price Action Trading
MarketMarven is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed for traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistent performance. Powered by advanced price action analytics, institutional-grade risk management, and a high risk-to-reward model, MarketMarven adapts dynamically to real market conditions to capture high-quality entries across multiple forex pairs.
🔥 Core Features
📈 True Price Action Engine
MarketMarven doesn’t rely on lagging indicators.
It reads the market the way professional traders do by analyzing:
Structure breaks
Support & resistance
Candle behavior
Liquidity sweeps
Momentum shifts
This allows the EA to enter only when clear price confirmation is present.
🛡️ Smart Risk Management (Default: 0.1%)
Your equity is protected at all times.
MarketMarven automatically calculates position size based on percentage risk:
Default risk: 0.1% per trade
Fully adjustable
No overtrading
No grid
No martingale
Only clean, controlled, professional risk management.
💹 High Risk-to-Reward Strategy
The EA focuses on setups with naturally large R:R potential:
Small stop losses
Strong directional moves
Optimized take-profit logic
This results in fewer trades but far better quality.
🌍 Multi-Currency Engine
MarketMarven scans and trades multiple forex pairs simultaneously:
Automatically detects opportunities
No need to attach dozens of charts
Works on major, minor, and some exotics
Built for traders who want diversification and constant opportunity flow.
⚙️ Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Extremely lightweight CPU usage
Easy to set up
Works on ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts
Compatible with 4-digit & 5-digit brokers
Just attach it to any chart and allow it to monitor the market.
📊 Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H4
Main : XAUUSD
Minimum deposit: $100+
VPS strongly recommended
Best on low-spread brokers
✔️ Who Is MarketMarven For?
MarketMarven is ideal for:
Traders who prefer price-action-based automation
Those who want safe, controlled trading with consistent R:R
Users tired of dangerous grids and martingales
Traders managing multiple pairs or diversifying accounts
📢 Important Notes
This is NOT a scalper, grid, martingale, or high-frequency system.
Every trade is based on clear, confirmable price action logic.
Past performance does not guarantee future results — always test before live trading.