MarketMarven SwingTrader

📌 MarketMarven EA — Intelligent Multi-Currency Price Action Trading

MarketMarven is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed for traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistent performance. Powered by advanced price action analytics, institutional-grade risk management, and a high risk-to-reward model, MarketMarven adapts dynamically to real market conditions to capture high-quality entries across multiple forex pairs.

🔥 Core Features

📈 True Price Action Engine

MarketMarven doesn’t rely on lagging indicators.
It reads the market the way professional traders do by analyzing:

Structure breaks

Support & resistance

Candle behavior

Liquidity sweeps

Momentum shifts
This allows the EA to enter only when clear price confirmation is present.

🛡️ Smart Risk Management (Default: 0.1%)

Your equity is protected at all times.
MarketMarven automatically calculates position size based on percentage risk:

Default risk: 0.1% per trade

Fully adjustable

No overtrading

No grid

No martingale
Only clean, controlled, professional risk management.

💹 High Risk-to-Reward Strategy

The EA focuses on setups with naturally large R:R potential:

Small stop losses

Strong directional moves

Optimized take-profit logic
This results in fewer trades but far better quality.

🌍 Multi-Currency Engine

MarketMarven scans and trades multiple forex pairs simultaneously:

Automatically detects opportunities

No need to attach dozens of charts

Works on major, minor, and some exotics
Built for traders who want diversification and constant opportunity flow.

⚙️ Plug-and-Play Simplicity

Extremely lightweight CPU usage

Easy to set up

Works on ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts

Compatible with 4-digit & 5-digit brokers
Just attach it to any chart and allow it to monitor the market.

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H4

Main : XAUUSD

Minimum deposit: $100+

VPS strongly recommended

Best on low-spread brokers

✔️ Who Is MarketMarven For?

MarketMarven is ideal for:

Traders who prefer price-action-based automation

Those who want safe, controlled trading with consistent R:R

Users tired of dangerous grids and martingales

Traders managing multiple pairs or diversifying accounts

📢 Important Notes

This is NOT a scalper, grid, martingale, or high-frequency system.

Every trade is based on clear, confirmable price action logic.

Past performance does not guarantee future results — always test before live trading.

