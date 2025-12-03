FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19

FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5


This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management

  • Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input
  • EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial
  • Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs


Features:

Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open

Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors


Usage:

Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability

Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint/ no UI issues, fast loading


