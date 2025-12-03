FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19

FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5





This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management

Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input

EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial

Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution

Features:

Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open

Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors



Usage:

Set lot size, direction, then when ready for opening positions, select ON. With PRC mode, set a price, select ON and EA will open once bid crosses input price

Be sure to set OFF when closing positions, else EA will open trades soon after.

When using exit% set direction to NONE, select % retrace exit value, and select ON.

Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability