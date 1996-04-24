FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
- ユーティリティ
- James Erasmus
- バージョン: 1.19
- アクティベーション: 5
FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5
This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management
- Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input
- EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial
- Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs
Special Features:
This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution
Features:
Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open
Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors
Usage:Set lot size, direction, then when ready for opening positions, select ON. With PRC mode, set a price, select ON and EA will open once bid crosses input price
Be sure to set OFF when closing positions, else EA will open trades soon after.
When using exit% set direction to NONE, select % retrace exit value, and select ON.
Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability
Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint/ no UI issues, fast loading