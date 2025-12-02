🛡️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations

PropGuard Basic - Free Trade Protection for Prop Firm Challenges

PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again!

✅ Key Features

📊 Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status

🎯 Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily target is reached, preventing overtrading

📉 Drawdown Protection - Real-time monitoring with 80% audio warning and auto-close when approaching limits

📰 News Protection - 2 manual events + FFC calendar integration with auto-detection, auto-close, and trade blocking during volatile news windows

📅 Friday Auto-Close - Automatically closes positions before the weekend

🏆 Challenge Tracker - Progress bar, stats view, graph view with balance curve, supports static and trailing drawdown

🚨 Visual Alerts - Red chart backgrounds, on-screen messages, countdown timer, sound alerts

⚙️ Easy Setup

Attach to any chart Set drawdown and profit target percentages Configure news protection if desired Enable Challenge Tracking Done! PropGuard protects you automatically

⚠️ Important Notes

YOU must turn off Algo Trading when prompted

Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to WebRequest for FFC news

Works on any timeframe, any symbol

💬 Support

Questions? Leave a comment or send me a message!

🔓 Premium Features:

🚀 UPGRADE TO PROPGUARD FULL VERSION!

💥 MT5 Auto-Shutdown - Automatically shuts down MT5 when limits reached. MT5 closes safely and auto-reopens when restriction ends, guaranteeing zero trades during protected windows. Includes weekend shutdown with auto-restart.

⏱️ Min Hold Time Protection - Ensures trades meet minimum holding requirements with visual timer panel

📊 Pending Order Management - Keep, temporarily cancel, or permanently cancel orders during news

🎚️ SL/TP Management - Temporarily remove SL/TP during news, auto-restore after

📈 Basket Profit Mode - Track and close multiple trades as a single basket

🔢 Trade Count Limits - Set maximum trades globally and per symbol

📱 Push Notifications - Alerts on your phone for all events

💰 Commission Settings - Configurable commission per lot for accurate P&L

🎨 Full Customization - Panel sizes (720p/1080p/4K), toggle all alerts, custom sounds

🌍 Advanced FFC Filtering - Filter by currency with custom pairs per currency

🔐 Reset Button & DD Safety Buffer - Manual override and configurable safety margin

📊 Feature Comparison

Feature Basic FULL Performance Bar ✅ ✅ Profit/DD Protection ✅ ✅ News Protection ✅ ✅ Friday Auto-Close ✅ ✅ Challenge Tracker ✅ ✅ Visual Alerts ✅ ✅ MT5 Auto-Shutdown ❌ ✅ Min Hold Time ❌ ✅ Pending Order Mgmt ❌ ✅ Temp SL/TP Removal ❌ ✅ Basket Profit Mode ❌ ✅ Trade Count Limits ❌ ✅ Push Notifications ❌ ✅ Commission Settings ❌ ✅ Full Customization ❌ ✅ FFC Currency Filters ❌ ✅

🔗 Get PropGuard Full Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154888?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

PropGuard - Because passing your prop firm challenge shouldn't come down to luck.