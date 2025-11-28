Gann Gold Momentum Signals Ea

🌟 Gold Gann Price Momentum — precision Gann levels for XAUUSD

Bring classic Gann logic to modern gold trading with non‑repainting BUY/SELL levels, live accuracy stats, and optional auto‑trading. Everything is built for clarity, quick decisions, and clean chart visuals on a black+gold theme.

🔧 Core features

  • Instant or Confirm mode
    Choose whether signals fire the moment price touches the level, or only after a confirmed close.

  • Same‑direction or alternating signals
    Control if consecutive buys or sells are allowed, or if directions must alternate.

  • Dynamic TP based on movement zone
    Take‑profit distance is automatically calculated from the same Gann logic, keeping the system mathematically consistent.

  • Daily reset system
    Fresh signals at a set daily time, with optional automatic close‑all on reset. Ideal for intraday control.

  • Full live statistics panel 📊
    Historical accuracy, buy vs sell wins/losses, net P&L in points, total signals, and current status—visible on the chart without extra windows.

  • Auto‑trading option 🤖
    When enabled, trades open and close cleanly at levels, with automatic closure of opposite positions. No grid or martingale—just level‑based entries and fixed TPs.

🎯 Why it’s useful

  • Works especially well on gold volatility where precise entry levels matter.

  • Gives traders a clear visual, not just numbers: arrows, labels, and a stats dashboard on a black background with gold accents.

  • Useful for scalpers, intraday traders, prop‑firm challengers, and Gann fans who want both signals and proof of performance.

  • Minimal setup: tweak Gann step, TP multiplier, and a few toggles; defaults are ready to trade.

⚙️ Customization highlights

  • Gann step adjuster

  • TP multiplier

  • Instant vs Confirm mode

  • Same‑direction toggle

  • Daily reset hour and behavior

  • Trading ON/OFF

  • Trade lot size, slippage

  • UI buttons, stats panel on/off

🧠 How it works, in brief

  1. Marks entries with arrows and labels; shows target prices.

  2. Tracks wins and losses historically, gives accuracy % and net points.

  3. Resets daily to avoid stale bias or carryover.

  4. Optional automation follows the same logic without manual orders.

✅ Compatibility and use

  • MT4

  • Any broker or symbols, though optimized for XAUUSD ,BITCOIN, AND CURRENCIES 

  • Any timeframe; commonly effective on M5–H1 for intraday momentum

  • Clean visuals on dark charts; works with black background and gold accents

📝 Notes for buyers

  • Designed to be non‑repainting and transparent—what you see is what triggers.

  • Use with sensible risk per trade; the system defines targets mathematically, but position sizing is up to the trader.

  • If you want a cleaner page presentation, you can reduce emoji use in text blocks without losing meaning.


Gold Gann Price Momentum — precise, non‑repainting levels for gold

A professional Gann‑based indicator for XAUUSD that shows BUY/SELL levels, automatically calculates targets, and displays historical accuracy on the chart. Optional auto‑trading, daily reset, and simple customization make it suitable for scalpers, intraday users, and serious gold traders.

Highlights

  • Instant or Confirm signals

  • Same‑direction or alternating modes

  • Automatic target calculation

  • Daily reset with optional close‑all

  • Live accuracy panel, net P&L, total signals

  • Optional automated trading

Why choose it

  • Clear visual cues on chart

  • Consistent, math‑based levels

  • Designed to reduce clutter and keep stats in one place

  • Works on MT5 with any broker, best known on gold

NOTE :- USE 0.01/0.02/.... 0.0 DECIMAL BEFORE INCREEMENT FOR CURRENCIES AND GOLD START FROM-0.5-20 FOR BTC -4-20


